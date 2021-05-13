Sasco Capital Inc Buys Conagra Brands Inc, VEREIT Inc, Stericycle Inc, Sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Macerich Co, Extended Stay America Inc

New Purchases: CVA, KAMN, MD,

CVA, KAMN, MD, Added Positions: CAG, VER, PRGO, SRCL, NVT, GPC, LKQ, D, HSC, PDCO, SPTN, PRMW, NFG, TGI, JELD,

CAG, VER, PRGO, SRCL, NVT, GPC, LKQ, D, HSC, PDCO, SPTN, PRMW, NFG, TGI, JELD, Reduced Positions: BBBY, STAY, CFX, HAIN, JCI, DOW, ATI, OC, HWM, DD, NLSN, ACHC, OKE, KR, NWL, FE, IP, HHC, HBI, CCK, DVN, SYY, TAP, CAL, EHC, TRN, FLOW,

BBBY, STAY, CFX, HAIN, JCI, DOW, ATI, OC, HWM, DD, NLSN, ACHC, OKE, KR, NWL, FE, IP, HHC, HBI, CCK, DVN, SYY, TAP, CAL, EHC, TRN, FLOW, Sold Out: MAC, SPG, WTTR,

Investment company Sasco Capital Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Conagra Brands Inc, VEREIT Inc, Stericycle Inc, LKQ Corp, Harsco Corp, sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Macerich Co, Extended Stay America Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Select Energy Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sasco Capital Inc . As of 2021Q1, Sasco Capital Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $801 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 1,459,927 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% VEREIT Inc (VER) - 993,523 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.92% nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - 1,291,182 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80% Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 1,736,675 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.28% Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 296,476 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Kaman Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.66 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $54.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Mednax Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 862,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 993,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 268,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 425,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Harsco Corp by 15382.76%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $22.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in SpartanNash Co by 83.04%. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $22.2, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81.