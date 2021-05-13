Logo
Sasco Capital Inc Buys Conagra Brands Inc, VEREIT Inc, Stericycle Inc, Sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Macerich Co, Extended Stay America Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sasco Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Conagra Brands Inc, VEREIT Inc, Stericycle Inc, LKQ Corp, Harsco Corp, sells Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Macerich Co, Extended Stay America Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Select Energy Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sasco Capital Inc . As of 2021Q1, Sasco Capital Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $801 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SASCO CAPITAL INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sasco+capital+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SASCO CAPITAL INC
  1. Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 1,459,927 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  2. VEREIT Inc (VER) - 993,523 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.92%
  3. nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - 1,291,182 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80%
  4. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 1,736,675 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.28%
  5. Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 296,476 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
New Purchase: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 87,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kaman Corp (KAMN)

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Kaman Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.66 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $54.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mednax Inc (MD)

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Mednax Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 862,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 993,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $78.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 268,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 425,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Harsco Corp (HSC)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Harsco Corp by 15382.76%. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $22.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in SpartanNash Co by 83.04%. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $22.2, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 59,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

Sold Out: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The sale prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of SASCO CAPITAL INC . Also check out:

1. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SASCO CAPITAL INC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

