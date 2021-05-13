Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dollar General Corp, Humana Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, FLIR Systems Inc

- New Purchases: ATC, PG, DNOW, SJI, LCII, LILA, NTGR, NTCT, OII, ONB, PDCO, PBF, RES, SAFM, SIG, SPNT, LZB, STFC, STRA, RGR, SMCI, RIG, TPH, UFCS, UNFI, UVV, URBN, VLGEA, WNC, CIM, ASO, ACCO, AEIS, AR, ARNC, APAM, ASTE, AAWW, BZH, BHE, BMTX, BCC, BCEI, BCEI, ABM, CORE, CXW, CBRL, NPO, FHI, FLEX, GATX, GNW, GFF, ICHR, JELD, KAR,
- Added Positions: IFF, DG, HUM, RL, ACM, LVS, ATUS, PM, ANTM, MRK, CVX, INFN, C, CNP, VPG, ENB, EC, ORCL, PXD, AAPL, ADM, MTX, MLI, PRDO, AMRX, ALK, RLGY, REVG, TGT, TGNA, TBI, TTMI, UBSI, HTLF, CWH, DRQ, ENS, FOE, FMBI, GPX, EAF, FUL, LILAK, HRI, HNI, BWA, BDC, NSIT, NTB, CMC,
- Reduced Positions: DD, NYCB, FLIR, EXC, CVS, ETR, CTVA, AIG, DE, LEN, CB, BRK.B, ARMK, AVGO, SWK, JPM, LOW, OFC, IIVI, MDT, TXN, CMCSA, PRAA, WAB, EIX, SEAS, USB, CCEP, GD, PSX, QCOM, COHU, EMR, UNH, WLTW, AXP, ESI, GS, HOLX, JBHT, MGP, NTRS, ACC, AXS, VLY, AON, RTX, ADNT, DAR, FNF, PEAK, HES, JNJ, TCBI, VZ, WSC, AER, ATSG, ATI, AXL, APOG, BRKS, CIEN, CI, CFX, DIOD, EHC, EPAC, FARO, THRM, ROCK, GBX, HSC, KMT, LIN, MTG, TAP, OFG, PB, PWR, ROG, STKL, UMPQ, WHR, UHAL, BIDU, CIB, BAP, DFS, WIRE, FSS, FMX, GE, HHC, IVC, J, JEF, KEX, LIVN, VAC, MTRN, MGM, NAVI, NLSN, OC, PLAB, PRIM, PRG, SLM, VLO, AA, AMKR, ARCB, ARCO, AVNT, AXTA, BXS, B, BECN, BRY, BIG, BCO, BMY, BWXT, WHD, CSTE, CATY, CAKE, CNO, CMRE, DAKT, DLX, DSSI, UFS, EPC, ECPG, NVST, GSM, FFBC, FSLR, FLR, FRO, GVA, GTN, GPI, HBB, HWC, HRTG, MLHR, HFC, HOPE, NGVT, IIIN, IGT, KE, LBRT, M, MTW, MAR, MATW, MD, MTOR, MCHP, MSFT, MSBI, MPAA, MOV, NC, NWLI, ODP, PKE, RDN, RRC, RLJ, SBH, SANM, SCSC, SCHL, STNG, SENEA, SFL, SKYW, SAH, TGH, TSE, TROX, TPC, ULH, VICI, WSBC, WCC, WRK, WETF, INT, WH, XEL,
- Sold Out: AAN, DGX, HBNC, KNL, MGY, MDP, MGPI, MSGN, MTSC, NP, NXGN, NAT, OI, PDCE, HTH, RNST, RYI, SSB, SPTN, SXI, SUM, TALO, THC, TITN, TRTN, UVE, WDR, WOR, CNOB, AMCX, AEL, ABCB, ABG, AX, BK, BGCP, BCEI, BCEI, BPFH, MNRL, CADE, CATM, CRS, HGV, CTB, CUBI, CVI, DAN, LPG, DY, EGBN, FBP, FDP, GEO, GT, HAFC,
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 13,824,837 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,542,736 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 15,977,444 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37%
- Phillips 66 (PSX) - 8,667,866 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 12,948,449 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Atotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,676,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 523,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOW Inc (DNOW)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,530,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 194.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,898,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 123.84%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,977,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Humana Inc by 217.35%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $457.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 446,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 58.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,559,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AECOM (ACM)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in AECOM by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,510,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,446,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89.Sold Out: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51.Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.Sold Out: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26.Sold Out: Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.64.
