Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dollar General Corp, Humana Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, FLIR Systems Inc

Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dollar General Corp, Humana Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Exelon Corp, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q1, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 317 stocks with a total value of $31.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 13,824,837 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,542,736 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 15,977,444 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37% Phillips 66 (PSX) - 8,667,866 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 12,948,449 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Atotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,676,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 523,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,530,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 194.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,898,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 123.84%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,977,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Humana Inc by 217.35%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $457.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 446,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 58.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,559,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in AECOM by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,510,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,446,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.64.