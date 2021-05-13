Logo
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dollar General Corp, Humana Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, FLIR Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dollar General Corp, Humana Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Exelon Corp, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow%2C Hanley%2C Mewhinney %26 Strauss . As of 2021Q1, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 317 stocks with a total value of $31.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Barrow%2C Hanley%2C Mewhinney %26 Strauss 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barrow%2C+hanley%2C+mewhinney+%26+strauss/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barrow%2C Hanley%2C Mewhinney %26 Strauss
  1. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 13,824,837 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,542,736 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 15,977,444 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37%
  4. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 8,667,866 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 12,948,449 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
New Purchase: Atotech Ltd (ATC)


Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Atotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,676,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)


Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 523,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NOW Inc (DNOW)


Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,530,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)


Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)


Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)


Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 194.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 4,898,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 123.84%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $206.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,977,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Humana Inc by 217.35%. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $457.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 446,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 58.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $130.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,559,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AECOM (ACM)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in AECOM by 30.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,510,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,446,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89.

Sold Out: Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in BGC Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $3.55 and $4.91, with an estimated average price of $4.26.

Sold Out: Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. Also check out:


1. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's Undervalued Stocks

2. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider