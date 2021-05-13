Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Bandwidth Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Neuberger Berman Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, HubSpot Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Bandwidth Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, II-VI Inc, Americold Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neuberger Berman Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Neuberger Berman Group LLC owns 1649 stocks with a total value of $103.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neuberger Berman Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neuberger+berman+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,938,782 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,574,459 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 568,308 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 10,759,522 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 591,624 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,530,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 918,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,790,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,754,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,805,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,310,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 322.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,634,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 48307.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,690,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 12032.63%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $121.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,767,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 778.50%. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $474.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 538,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 741.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,591,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 8467.50%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,365,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.17.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.