Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Bandwidth Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: ETWO, OMCL, ARRY, BRX, PAYA, AIRC, IQ, DT, DNB, BSY, MP, CERT, MODV, SHO, TSEM, WD5A, COHR, KRC, SBCF, GLUU, MX, LASR, DFHT, CCIV, ASO, FTOC, UPST, BMBL, IUSV, AMG, AGYS, IVZ, AUDC, BRO, CMD, CLS, CAKE, CNX, CRIS, EME, FARM, BEN, TGNA, HE, MLHR, IHC, CEQP, JW.A, KBH, KEX, LHCG, LAZ, LII, LB, LECO, LPX, MIC, MAN, MED, NVEC, NDAQ, ORI, OSTK, SAVA, RJF, SMSI, SNX, TPL, UTHR, TFSL, CLR, WFG, APPS, APEN, HI, LOPE, SEM, RILY, MMYT, NLSN, FDUS, VER, UI, REGI, POST, BLMN, SUN, SSTK, NCLH, NRZ, DOOO, ALLE, MGNI, TLRY, TLRY, APPN, RDFN, DESP, AQUA, SFIX, WHD, MOTS, AHCO, SONO, BCSF, OSW, CHNG, ARQT, AACQ, PLTR, DEN, EAR, SPNV.U, IACA, SVAC, VIH, DGNS, OZON, VSPR, CLII, AAN, TPGY, QS, ABNB, AIV, XPOA, DNMR, ATC, SNRH, MILE, BFLY, COUR, HACK, IAGG, ITOT, KBA, KBWB, MSOS, NYF, PICK, XLRE, XLU,
- Added Positions: PINS, SNAP, CDNS, HUBS, INTC, IFF, MRVL, WFC, TMUS, PDD, FTCH, CRM, GM, VRT, LOW, KRE, AON, ADSK, TEL, KDP, AMD, BSX, EXPE, MPWR, REGN, RTX, APD, AZN, BRK.B, CSCO, EMR, HD, DVN, MDT, GDDY, NVDA, QCOM, V, KEYS, ZS, ABC, CBU, XOM, LKFN, PG, SBAC, GOOG, ZEN, DOW, CRWD, AMZN, APH, BHP, BOKF, CL, DUK, EXP, FISV, GBCI, MCD, NEM, PCG, RIO, TMO, UNP, DIS, WM, ZION, ABBV, CHGG, BW, NVT, AMT, ADM, BOH, BWA, COLB, GLW, DLTR, NEE, JCI, LNN, PNC, PH, QMCO, RF, TRMB, VMI, WMT, ALGT, MASI, VRSK, SPSC, RP, SPLK, RNG, CFG, ETSY, ATH, SE, BILI, EQH, PLAN, LYFT, EEM, AAP, SCHW, CME, STZ, CMI, DD, EPD, EQR, FITB, GE, GPK, HUM, ITW, LSCC, PRGO, PII, RMBS, SRE, SBUX, TGT, TTEK, TRNS, X, VSAT, VNO, GWW, XLNX, PM, ST, TSLA, ENPH, PSX, RH, HLT, QRVO, SEDG, SHOP, CSWI, TWLO, GDS, CNDT, CVNA, CLDR, VICI, UBER, AVTR, NET, CHPT, PPD, IAC, CD, GSG, IWD, SJNK, ABT, ATVI, A, AEM, ARE, ALGN, AMSWA, ADI, TFC, BAC, BBY, BIO, BRKS, CBRE, CBRL, CCMP, COG, CP, CNP, FIS, CCF, LNG, CMCSA, COP, DRI, DE, FDX, FWRD, HSC, WELL, HOLX, IMO, KAI, KSU, LKQ, LRCX, MAR, MCK, NATI, NYT, NWL, NUAN, ORLY, ON, OFLX, OSUR, ORA, PAYX, PNFP, PSA, QGEN, KWR, RRC, STM, SCHL, SHW, SBNY, SCCO, SYK, NLOK, TJX, XPER, TXN, THS, UAL, UBS, UIS, OSPN, VECO, WCN, ULTA, XPEL, IOVA, KAR, FN, LYB, NOVT, TAL, MOS, FBHS, ZNGA, MODN, AMH, AR, ARMK, CYBR, ASND, MGP, TTD, VST, LW, VREX, INVH, AM, JBGS, CLNC, SMAR, DOCU, WH, RPAY, NIO, UTZ, ZM, PSTL, IHRT, WORK, IAA, GO, PTON, PGNY, DADA, VERX, BEPC, SNOW, U, EFA, EMB, VBR, VTV, AOS, ASX, AFL, ALB, Y, AB, ALL, MO, AMED, HES, AXP, AIG, AWR, AINV, ACGL, ARWR, AJG, MTOR, ATRI, AZO, AVB, BP, BIDU, BBVA, ITUB, OPCH, BIIB, BMRN, BHC, BA, BXP, BRID, BRKR, MTRN, BLDR, GIB, CHRW, CRH, CPT, CPB, COF, BXMT, CAH, CWST, CE, CHT, CHDN, XEC, CTAS, VALE, ABEV, CNMD, ED, CPRT, INGR, COST, CUZ, CCI, CMLS, DEO, DLB, RDY, DRE, ESE, DISH, EA, ERF, EQT, EXAS, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FMC, FMX, F, FMS, IT, GSK, GGG, HAL, HALO, MNST, HAS, HELE, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, ICUI, ILMN, IPG, IVAC, ISRG, IRIX, IRM, SJM, JACK, KLAC, KEY, KMB, KIM, LH, LSTR, LEG, JEF, LYV, LOGI, MTB, MSM, MANT, MRO, MKL, MLM, MXIM, MMS, MKC, SPGI, MET, MCHP, MIDD, VTRS, NRG, NSSC, NFG, NTES, NFLX, NTAP, JWN, NTRS, NOC, NUS, NUVA, OXY, OII, OHI, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PTC, PKI, PHG, NTR, PCH, LIN, PFG, PUK, PRU, PEG, DORM, RELX, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, RDS.A, SKM, SAL, SNY, STX, XPO, SLP, SNN, SONY, LSI, STE, SF, SNPS, TTWO, TGP, TDY, TU, TEX, GL, TOT, TM, TSCO, TSN, USPH, UGI, UMH, UNH, UVV, VFC, VALU, WAB, WAT, WY, WHR, WTM, XEL, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, BRK.A, HEI.A, CMG, L, NEO, TDG, PRG, LEN.B, RDS.B, SHG, DHY, HYT, NRO, BBL, IESC, TECK, GTLS, EVR, HBI, WU, DEI, OC, LBTYK, BR, DFS, BKEP, VMW, ENSG, TWO, KW, IGT, MRTX, BTG, HOLI, AGNC, CDNA, AVGO, CLNY, CVE, CHTR, RCM, NXPI, BAH, LPLA, APTS, PCRX, KMI, APO, MPC, CHEF, XYL, VAC, RXN, HTA, PANW, SRC, FANG, FWONA, BPY, PFSI, NWSA, REXR, MUSA, SAIC, QTS, ESI, TWTR, PAGP, OMF, GLPI, GRP.U, ALLY, TPVG, MC, FSK, ARES, AY, FRPT, STOR, NEWR, COLL, BKI, FSV, CABO, TDOC, NTRA, KHC, PFGC, SILV, SQ, FCPT, AGR, NTLA, TPB, USFD, CRSP, YUMC, IIPR, VRRM, FPH, VERI, JHG, ATUS, CDLX, PRSP, AVLR, STRO, GH, AXNX, MRNA, SILK, TPTX, ALC, BYND, KTB, CTVA, CLVT, ADPT, NOVA, CRNC, XP, NEEPP, NEEPP, FOUR, JWS, NCNO, RXT, OSH, SUMO, AMWL, NEEPQ, AVO, ASHR, BKLN, IGSB, DBC, DIA, FDN, GSY, IEFA, IJH, INDA, IVE, IVW, IWM, JETS, JNK, MDY, PFF, PGX, RSP, SDY, SRLN, TLT, VEA, VIS, VNQ, VO, VTI, VWO, VWOB, VXF, VXUS, XBI, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, BAND, IRTC, IIVI, COLD, OLED, CI, JNJ, LITE, IDXX, MSFT, FICO, WST, WIX, ADBE, AIZ, GILD, LHX, TYL, USB, BABA, TEAM, OKTA, COO, NOW, BDX, MKTX, BKNG, ZBRA, ZTS, BAX, MDLZ, MSI, POOL, WSC, SPCE, ASML, AEE, AAPL, BLK, BMY, DISCA, EW, PFE, VZ, CG, PYPL, SLV, CB, CRL, C, CAG, ERIC, RE, FLEX, NEU, NOK, ROL, TSM, TECH, URI, KTOS, MA, APTV, UNVR, OLLI, DKNG, HYG, ALXN, ANSS, BAM, CHKP, CHD, CCK, DXCM, FDS, CLGX, GOOGL, INTU, ITRI, LAD, MCO, NVS, POWI, PGR, DGX, TRV, TOL, WDC, AWK, AT, AL, MTSI, FB, JD, NEP, LBRDK, TRU, HLI, LSXMK, COUP, CHWY, FREQ, IWN, AES, ACN, RAMP, AKAM, ATI, DOX, AEO, ABG, ASH, AZPN, AVY, BLL, CEVA, CMS, CSX, CCL, FUN, CVX, PLCE, CIEN, TPR, CTSH, COLM, CMA, NNN, D, EOG, ECL, LLY, ETR, EQIX, EL, FLIR, GD, GS, HDB, HAIN, HIW, HON, HST, INFY, TT, JKHY, LEN, LGF.B, LMT, MGM, MMP, MANH, MHK, MOH, TAP, NICE, NKE, OKE, ORCL, PDCO, MD, PEP, PVH, PXD, PLUG, PWR, ROP, SIVB, WPM, SPG, SWKS, STT, SSYS, SNV, UL, VAR, WDFC, EVRG, ET, EDU, EHTH, LDOS, LULU, AQN, STWD, GNRC, CALX, PBA, TRGP, BKU, EPAM, ALSN, AMBA, WDAY, WES, BFAM, CDW, PSXP, FOXF, CRTO, VEEV, PEN, LSXMA, EVBG, BL, MDB, ALTR, SAIL, SPOT, YETI, AMLP, IWF, QQQ, VOO, MMM, ABB, AGCO, EPAC, ARLP, LNT, ACC, AEP, AFG, AMGN, NLY, WTRG, ARCC, ATO, ATRC, AN, BCE, BJRI, BMI, BBD, BMO, BK, BNS, OZK, GOLD, BBBY, BYD, BTI, BC, VIAC, CF, CVS, CCJ, CM, CNI, CNQ, KMX, CSL, CRI, CVCO, CAR, CNC, CERN, CHS, CZNC, CTXS, CLH, CLF, CLX, CSGP, KO, CCEP, JVA, CCOI, CGNX, CNS, CORE, CVA, DCP, XRAY, DAR, DLA, DSGX, DKS, DBD, DLR, DPZ, DCI, DRQ, EWBC, EGP, EMN, EIX, ENTG, AGM, FRT, FSS, FR, CIGI, FLO, FLR, FCX, GRMN, RHP, BPYU, GIS, ROCK, ITGR, HIG, PEAK, HXL, HRC, HUBB, MTCH, IBM, IBN, ING, IDA, IO, IP, ISBC, VIAV, J, K, KGC, KSS, KFY, KR, LVS, LXP, LNC, LFUS, LPSN, LMNX, LDL, MDU, MTG, MGPI, MGA, MFC, MMC, MAS, MPW, MRK, MRCY, MCY, MU, MAA, MTX, MNRO, MORN, NGG, NOV, NBIX, NXST, NI, ES, NVAX, NVO, NUE, OGE, OSIS, ODP, OIS, OMC, PTEN, PGC, PENN, PEI, PBR, PNW, PIPR, PAA, RL, BPOP, GALT, STL, RPM, RDN, RDWR, O, REG, RS, RNR, RBA, ROK, RCI, ROST, RY, R, SLG, SAFM, SLB, SMG, SEE, SMED, SJR, SCVL, SLAB, SIRI, SON, RBBN, LUV, SXI, STN, STLD, SRCL, SUI, SLF, SU, SGC, SYY, TCF, AXON, TRC, TTEC, TPX, TER, TTI, TCBI, TXT, TRI, TD, TRP, WEN, TWIN, CUBE, UAA, UNF, UFI, UPS, UG, KMPR, UHS, UVSP, UNM, UBA, NS, VTR, VRNT, VOD, WBA, WSO, ANTM, WAL, WSM, WLTW, WEC, AUY, UBP, FTS, CROX, XPL, ADX, CEF, PPR, CHI, BDJ, POR, VG, HTGC, LMAT, KBR, SPR, AER, ARAY, BBDC, IBKR, ACM, JAZZ, INFN, MELI, BIP, FNV, BEP, CIXX, CTSO, TFII, CFX, DISCK, RGA, OCSL, KL, FLDM, SLRC, PRI, GBDC, FAF, CBOE, HPP, KKR, BWXT, COR, PSLV, SBRA, INN, STAG, KOS, NMFC, HZNP, PFLT, ACHC, TCPC, FET, PFPT, GMED, QLYS, MPLX, CONE, EVTC, HASI, SEAS, IQV, PTCT, DOC, AGIO, FATE, FEYE, ATHM, MBUU, RARE, LADR, VRNS, QTWO, PCTY, FIVN, PAYC, CGC, ANET, OCUL, XENT, OEC, CDK, SHLX, AVNS, LBRDA, SYNH, QSR, SHAK, DEA, INOV, GSBD, NXRT, PRTY, CWEN, APLE, GNL, ENR, RPD, MCFT, Z, MSGS, RACE, HPE, WBT, FTV, PI, TPIC, SMPL, LGF.A, GOOS, IR, CGBD, KRYS, ROKU, BPMP, GTES, GSHD, CLBK, INSP, TRTN, AMRX, BJ, ESTA, BE, ALLO, REZI, ETRN, DELL, FOXA, MNRL, CCO, REAL, ORCC, BRBR, ONEW, BILL, SPT, ELAT, GDYN, CARR, OTIS, BIPC, SLQT, AZEK, ACCD, VITL, DCT, ASAN, QELLU, YSG, AGG, BND, BSCL, EWT, FPE, HYD, IAU, IBB, ICF, IEMG, IJR, INDY, ITB, IWB, IWR, IWS, IYR, LQD, PIN, SCHG, USHY, VBK, VCLT, VCSH, VDC, VHT, VIG, VONE, VOT, VPU, VRP, VUG, VV, VYM, XLE, XLK,
- Sold Out: SWCH, WPX, TIF, JJSF, ACAD, TMQ, DXC, WPRT, PVG, TLND, AYX, GTT, SGMS, PNM, HSKA, GLOB, AXS, VICR, OR, SRPT, ACIA, SKLZ, SBGI, PS, MIK, GDXJ, SPXC, FLXN, DDD, SNDR, HOME, AEPPL, KNSL, BATRK, EDIT, BNED, BZUN, EVA, KRNT, RSI, USIG, SHV, SH, GDX, FLOT, FHLC, EFG, ARKK, AMJ, BHVN, AIV, AIV, CNXC, VNT, SNPR.U, BBIO, 50AA, AVRO, AFIN, SHEN, PRTS, CODI, VLY, CVM, TCP, SIMO, SLGN, FOLD, SIGI, PHM, PBI, PAAS, MBT, HRL, FLIC, FHN, TVTY, ASPN, PE, OXFD, FAST, VCYT, BMCH, CSTM, MMX, UPLD, ENV, EXPR, LEA, H, BUD, SVM, OSB, CXO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Neuberger Berman Group LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,938,782 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,574,459 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 568,308 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 10,759,522 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 591,624 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,530,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 918,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,790,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,754,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,805,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Certara Inc (CERT)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,310,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 322.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,634,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 48307.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,690,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 12032.63%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $121.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,767,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 778.50%. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $474.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 538,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 741.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,591,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 8467.50%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,365,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.Sold Out: (WPX)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.17.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.
