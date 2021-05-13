Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Bandwidth Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Bandwidth Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Neuberger Berman Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, Snap Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, HubSpot Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Bandwidth Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, II-VI Inc, Americold Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neuberger Berman Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Neuberger Berman Group LLC owns 1649 stocks with a total value of $103.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neuberger Berman Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neuberger+berman+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Neuberger Berman Group LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,938,782 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,574,459 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 568,308 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 10,759,522 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 591,624 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,530,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 918,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,790,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,754,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,805,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Certara Inc (CERT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,310,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 322.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,634,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 48307.27%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,690,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 12032.63%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $121.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,767,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 778.50%. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $474.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 538,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 741.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,591,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 8467.50%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,365,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.17.

Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.02 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $44.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Neuberger Berman Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Neuberger Berman Group LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider