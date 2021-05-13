Grand Jean Capital Management Inc Buys Chevron Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Zendesk Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

New Purchases: CVX, AAP, GS, JNJ, GOOGL, DISCK,

CVX, AAP, GS, JNJ, GOOGL, DISCK, Added Positions: CCK, CHTR, AVTR, BX, EPD,

CCK, CHTR, AVTR, BX, EPD, Reduced Positions: TRUP, PYPL, PEP, KO, TMO, NVDA, UNP, FB, BRK.B, CCI, ADBE, GOOG, DISH, ORCL, PG, KKR, ACN,

TRUP, PYPL, PEP, KO, TMO, NVDA, UNP, FB, BRK.B, CCI, ADBE, GOOG, DISH, ORCL, PG, KKR, ACN, Sold Out: ZEN, NKE,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Grand Jean Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, sells Trupanion Inc, Zendesk Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Nike Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grand+jean+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,287 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 141,404 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,445 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 93,867 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 212,407 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 111,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 63,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2219.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.