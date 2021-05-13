Logo
Grand Jean Capital Management Inc Buys Chevron Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Zendesk Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Grand Jean Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, sells Trupanion Inc, Zendesk Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Nike Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grand+jean+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,287 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 141,404 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,445 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 93,867 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  5. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 212,407 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 111,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 63,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2219.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRAND JEAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
