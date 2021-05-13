Matthew 25 Management Corp Buys Qualcomm Inc, Pfizer Inc, Interface Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Kansas City Southern, KKR Inc

New Purchases: PFE,

Jenkintown, PA, based Investment company Matthew 25 Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Pfizer Inc, Interface Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, sells JPMorgan Chase, Kansas City Southern, KKR Inc, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew 25 Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Matthew 25 Management Corp owns 20 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 160,000 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 125,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Facebook Inc (FB) - 95,000 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Polaris Inc (PII) - 185,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9% Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 75,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%

Matthew 25 Management Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Interface Inc by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 851,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 71.70%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.