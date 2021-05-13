Matthew 25 Management Corp Buys Qualcomm Inc, Pfizer Inc, Interface Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Kansas City Southern, KKR Inc

- New Purchases: PFE,
- Added Positions: QCOM, TILE, MSGE, FDX, AMZN, FNMA,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, KSU, KKR, AAPL, AGM, PII, BDN, BRK.A, FB, GS, AGM.A,
For the details of Matthew 25 Management Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthew+25+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matthew 25 Management Corp
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 160,000 shares, 15.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 125,000 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 95,000 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Polaris Inc (PII) - 185,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%
- Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 75,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
Matthew 25 Management Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Interface Inc (TILE)
Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Interface Inc by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 851,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Matthew 25 Management Corp added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 71.70%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matthew 25 Management Corp. Also check out:
1. Matthew 25 Management Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthew 25 Management Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthew 25 Management Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthew 25 Management Corp keeps buying