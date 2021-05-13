Solstein Capital, LLC Buys ProShares Short S&P500, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Zoetis Inc, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Solstein Capital, LLC Buys ProShares Short S&P500, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Zoetis Inc, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Solstein Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short S&P500, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Boyd Gaming Corp, ProShares Short Russell2000, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Zoetis Inc, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Equinix Inc, Canadian Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solstein Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Solstein Capital, LLC owns 367 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solstein Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solstein+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Solstein Capital, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,536 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.72%
  2. MP Materials Corp (MP) - 49,177 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.43%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 2,417 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.47%
  4. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 31,505 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%
  5. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 2,272 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 82,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 44,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 13,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 34,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 11,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 12,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 87.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 52,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 142.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 11,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.17%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 124.84%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 79.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 29,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07.

Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64.

Sold Out: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Solstein Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Solstein Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Solstein Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Solstein Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Solstein Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider