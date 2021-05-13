Solstein Capital, LLC Buys ProShares Short S&P500, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Zoetis Inc, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

- New Purchases: SH, TBT, BYD, RWM, XOM, INDA, XLI, COF, GWPH, DFS, XLF, WYNN, STKL, ONEM, REKR, PCYO, KWEB, SAVE, AAP, BILI, NORW, MSOS, CNQ, CTRN, DDS, GS, IWN, PLCE, NVDA, CORN, CMCSA, FAII, EWG, SPY, BCO, STZ, AWI, NEO, STAY, GDRX, IWO, RSX, TPL, FB, GOOG, CVX, TWLO, NIB, BLK, PG, GIL, EYE, SNOW, FXY, TXN, NET, CSCO, LRCX, ASPL, VV, CRM, UNH, ABBV, CWB, EPOL, VO, XBI, CCI, RDS.A, VHT, EL, NFLX, UAA, VZ, GH, DE, NEE, PXD, EWL, NSP, UNP, DRIO, AMN, CDNS, HON, SQM, NTRA, CPER, EUFN, ABT, BMY, CI, INTC, ORCL, RRR, HYG, INFL, ROBO, ADBE, LLY, GILD, ILMN, PFE, VRSK, NOW, JD, CDEV, LTHM, BOTZ, TAN, AMGN, MMC, RRC, LRMR, LHX, MRK, LIN, BCS, CPRT, TT, VWTR, ROK, ANTM, YUM, SQ, APD, LII, OXY, SONY, RTX, LDOS, MODN, ALB, AJG, CVS, CE, DXCM, FCX, GD, MDT, SLB, WEX, CHTR, ZI, ACN, AFL, BDX, CWST, CME, GLW, ECL, EXC, INTU, JNJ, SPGI, MSI, NOC, AVGO, VEU, AMD, AKAM, ADSK, ADP, TFC, KO, LB, LMT, MCD, NVS, PRAA, REGN, SBUX, G, MELI, AMP, AMKR, ANSS, BLDR, DEO, D, EWBC, EME, JBL, JCI, MDLZ, LH, MTZ, MCHP, MPWR, NKE, NSC, PNC, PEP, VLO, VRSN, AWK, BABA, MEDP, CTVA, EOSE, QS, QQQ, WIP, XLY, AMED, ADI, AVY, BIDU, BLL, BIO, BA, BRKR, BC, CINF, CTXS, FIX, CREE, TCOM, DECK, DLTR, LCII, ETN, EW, EXPD, HELE, HUN, ITW, LSTR, LEN, LECO, LFUS, MKSI, MLM, MSA, NDSN, NUAN, NUE, PKG, PH, PAYX, RPM, RCII, RSG, STX, SNBR, SNA, STE, SNX, TJX, TYL, USB, VFC, VRTX, WMT, DIS, WCC, WST, WEC, TEL, TSLA, NXPI, EVTC, PRAH, JRVR, ETSY, FTV, GOLF, SNAP, ELAN, PLTR, CNXC, CHIQ, MDY, AEM, DLB, EGP, EA, ING, ISRG, LOW, MPW, MCO, VTRS, AVNT, PWR, DGX, SHW, UBS, UPS, BBL, DG, DOOR, ASAN, PRCH, EWZ,
- Added Positions: BP, EWY, EEM, BKNG, EWC, EXPE, SE, LVS, BNO, MP, GDS, EWA, MSFT, XLE, JPST, XLB, IPHI, CPRI, MLCO, ASML, NVO, PDD, V, JPM, IWM, BHP, TWTR, TMO, TXG,
- Reduced Positions: KSA, EQIX, CSIQ, ECPG, OIH, TIP, AMZN, MSTR, AMLP, EWT, ERIC, EWS, FDX, AMT, AAPL, EWJ, ERUS, RH, ROKU, HD, TOT, FISV, VRTV, ONEQ, FCN,
- Sold Out: ZTS, IIPR, KBA, FSLR, ICLR, NOMD, IHRT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,536 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.72%
- MP Materials Corp (MP) - 49,177 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.43%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 2,417 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.47%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 31,505 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 2,272 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 82,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 44,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 13,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 34,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 11,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 12,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 87.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 52,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 142.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 11,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.17%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 124.84%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 362 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 79.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 29,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07.Sold Out: KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)
Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64.Sold Out: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87.
