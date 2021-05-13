Solstein Capital, LLC Buys ProShares Short S&P500, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Zoetis Inc, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

New Purchases: SH, TBT, BYD, RWM, XOM, INDA, XLI, COF, GWPH, DFS, XLF, WYNN, STKL, ONEM, REKR, PCYO, KWEB, SAVE, AAP, BILI, NORW, MSOS, CNQ, CTRN, DDS, GS, IWN, PLCE, NVDA, CORN, CMCSA, FAII, EWG, SPY, BCO, STZ, AWI, NEO, STAY, GDRX, IWO, RSX, TPL, FB, GOOG, CVX, TWLO, NIB, BLK, PG, GIL, EYE, SNOW, FXY, TXN, NET, CSCO, LRCX, ASPL, VV, CRM, UNH, ABBV, CWB, EPOL, VO, XBI, CCI, RDS.A, VHT, EL, NFLX, UAA, VZ, GH, DE, NEE, PXD, EWL, NSP, UNP, DRIO, AMN, CDNS, HON, SQM, NTRA, CPER, EUFN, ABT, BMY, CI, INTC, ORCL, RRR, HYG, INFL, ROBO, ADBE, LLY, GILD, ILMN, PFE, VRSK, NOW, JD, CDEV, LTHM, BOTZ, TAN, AMGN, MMC, RRC, LRMR, LHX, MRK, LIN, BCS, CPRT, TT, VWTR, ROK, ANTM, YUM, SQ, APD, LII, OXY, SONY, RTX, LDOS, MODN, ALB, AJG, CVS, CE, DXCM, FCX, GD, MDT, SLB, WEX, CHTR, ZI, ACN, AFL, BDX, CWST, CME, GLW, ECL, EXC, INTU, JNJ, SPGI, MSI, NOC, AVGO, VEU, AMD, AKAM, ADSK, ADP, TFC, KO, LB, LMT, MCD, NVS, PRAA, REGN, SBUX, G, MELI, AMP, AMKR, ANSS, BLDR, DEO, D, EWBC, EME, JBL, JCI, MDLZ, LH, MTZ, MCHP, MPWR, NKE, NSC, PNC, PEP, VLO, VRSN, AWK, BABA, MEDP, CTVA, EOSE, QS, QQQ, WIP, XLY, AMED, ADI, AVY, BIDU, BLL, BIO, BA, BRKR, BC, CINF, CTXS, FIX, CREE, TCOM, DECK, DLTR, LCII, ETN, EW, EXPD, HELE, HUN, ITW, LSTR, LEN, LECO, LFUS, MKSI, MLM, MSA, NDSN, NUAN, NUE, PKG, PH, PAYX, RPM, RCII, RSG, STX, SNBR, SNA, STE, SNX, TJX, TYL, USB, VFC, VRTX, WMT, DIS, WCC, WST, WEC, TEL, TSLA, NXPI, EVTC, PRAH, JRVR, ETSY, FTV, GOLF, SNAP, ELAN, PLTR, CNXC, CHIQ, MDY, AEM, DLB, EGP, EA, ING, ISRG, LOW, MPW, MCO, VTRS, AVNT, PWR, DGX, SHW, UBS, UPS, BBL, DG, DOOR, ASAN, PRCH, EWZ,

BP, EWY, EEM, BKNG, EWC, EXPE, SE, LVS, BNO, MP, GDS, EWA, MSFT, XLE, JPST, XLB, IPHI, CPRI, MLCO, ASML, NVO, PDD, V, JPM, IWM, BHP, TWTR, TMO, TXG, Reduced Positions: KSA, EQIX, CSIQ, ECPG, OIH, TIP, AMZN, MSTR, AMLP, EWT, ERIC, EWS, FDX, AMT, AAPL, EWJ, ERUS, RH, ROKU, HD, TOT, FISV, VRTV, ONEQ, FCN,

Investment company Solstein Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short S&P500, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Boyd Gaming Corp, ProShares Short Russell2000, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Zoetis Inc, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, Equinix Inc, Canadian Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solstein Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Solstein Capital, LLC owns 367 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Solstein Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/solstein+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,536 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.72% MP Materials Corp (MP) - 49,177 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.43% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 2,417 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.47% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 31,505 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 2,272 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 82,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 44,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 13,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 34,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 11,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 12,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 87.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 52,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 142.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 11,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.17%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 124.84%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 79.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 29,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $47.64.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64.

Solstein Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87.