Advisor OS, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan

New Purchases: MINT, VB, XHB, FTSM, VXF, EEM, AGG, SPYG, KBWB, SPYD, XLB, SMH, TFI, HACK, SLYG, CPER, SPAB, IWM, GOOG, VTWO, EFA, IGE, PXF, ITB, SJNK, IGSB, SPIB, GWX, SPEM, VIS, SCHM, VONV, ITOT, HYS, STIP, CHGG, IWF, NVR, THO, MDT, SPSM, XLK, COO, CDW, ORCL, CAT, BFAM, WRB, DE, EFX, FLIR, JKHY, LII, TXN, BAC, AZPN, IBKR, LPLA, ALLE, QRVO, CVS, BSY, MO, DECK, DUK, LLY, XOM, SHM, ELAN, DSM,

MINT, VB, XHB, FTSM, VXF, EEM, AGG, SPYG, KBWB, SPYD, XLB, SMH, TFI, HACK, SLYG, CPER, SPAB, IWM, GOOG, VTWO, EFA, IGE, PXF, ITB, SJNK, IGSB, SPIB, GWX, SPEM, VIS, SCHM, VONV, ITOT, HYS, STIP, CHGG, IWF, NVR, THO, MDT, SPSM, XLK, COO, CDW, ORCL, CAT, BFAM, WRB, DE, EFX, FLIR, JKHY, LII, TXN, BAC, AZPN, IBKR, LPLA, ALLE, QRVO, CVS, BSY, MO, DECK, DUK, LLY, XOM, SHM, ELAN, DSM, Added Positions: VIG, RSP, SPY, VEU, FVD, MSCI, MSFT, HD, V, SMG, RACE, JNJ, VRSK, ACN, ZBRA, TSM, SQ, NKE, DT, GLD, VIOO, CDNS, ADBE, ADI, SITE, WST, SBUX, CRL, CP, NOW, BIO, DHR, FTV, AMZN, ASML, ECL, INTU, IDXX, HDB, EW, ADSK, AAPL, ABBV, LULU, KMB, MRVL, MPWR, POOL, RMD, PFE, TER, MCD, MRK, ANSS, AON, MTD, ALC, PEP, SHOP, PG, SNN, CSCO, STE, TMO, CPRT, ICLR, QCOM, DHI, MA, AMT, UNH, DEO, WMT,

VIG, RSP, SPY, VEU, FVD, MSCI, MSFT, HD, V, SMG, RACE, JNJ, VRSK, ACN, ZBRA, TSM, SQ, NKE, DT, GLD, VIOO, CDNS, ADBE, ADI, SITE, WST, SBUX, CRL, CP, NOW, BIO, DHR, FTV, AMZN, ASML, ECL, INTU, IDXX, HDB, EW, ADSK, AAPL, ABBV, LULU, KMB, MRVL, MPWR, POOL, RMD, PFE, TER, MCD, MRK, ANSS, AON, MTD, ALC, PEP, SHOP, PG, SNN, CSCO, STE, TMO, CPRT, ICLR, QCOM, DHI, MA, AMT, UNH, DEO, WMT, Reduced Positions: VOO, SPYV, CORP, SHYG, FTSL, VAW, VCSH, GOOGL, SPDW, SCHA, NOC, BLL, NDSN, FPE, JPM, FB, ETSY, TSLA, MELI, LMT, LRCX, VZ, GEF, WMB, DFS, EMD,

VOO, SPYV, CORP, SHYG, FTSL, VAW, VCSH, GOOGL, SPDW, SCHA, NOC, BLL, NDSN, FPE, JPM, FB, ETSY, TSLA, MELI, LMT, LRCX, VZ, GEF, WMB, DFS, EMD, Sold Out: MGK, GDXJ, MJ, XLU, SDS, XMLV, TYL, BMY, NEE, LDOS, NFJ, PYPL, DOCU, PH, MS, ATVI, NSL, GGN,

Investment company Advisor OS, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor OS, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Advisor OS, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisor OS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisor+os%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 315,785 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 188,255 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 264.96% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 395,062 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.82% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 51,712 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.35% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 86,674 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 315,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 86,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 174,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 200,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 66,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 156,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 264.96%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 188,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 127,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 39,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 395,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 249.25%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $464.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.