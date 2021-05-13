Logo
Advisor OS, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisor OS, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor OS, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Advisor OS, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisor OS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisor+os%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisor OS, LLC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 315,785 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 188,255 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 264.96%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 395,062 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.82%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 51,712 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.35%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 86,674 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.54%. The holding were 315,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 86,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 174,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 200,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 66,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 156,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 264.96%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 188,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.43%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 127,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 39,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 395,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 249.25%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $464.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advisor OS, LLC. Also check out:

