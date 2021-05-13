Logo
Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportuniti

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mattern Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mattern Wealth Management LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mattern Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mattern Wealth Management LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,395 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,025 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  3. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 100,575 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2266.47%
  4. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) - 388,990 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4512.71%
  5. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 97,846 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 97,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 74,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $484.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 19,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 119,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4512.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.035900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 388,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2266.47%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 100,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1276.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $213.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 40,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 67.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 200,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 681.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.013800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 103,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.95%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2219.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mattern Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Mattern Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mattern Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mattern Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mattern Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

