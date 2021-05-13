Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportuniti

New Purchases: IJS, IJT, MDY, FLOT, BAC, TPR, IVZ, MINT, HYD, KSU, GOOG,

IJS, IJT, MDY, FLOT, BAC, TPR, IVZ, MINT, HYD, KSU, GOOG, Added Positions: SUSB, IJJ, IWM, HYLS, SUSC, GOOGL, AMZN, PYPL, DIS, V, UNH, COST, KMB, ICE, ADI, ABT, RTX, SHV, LB, BA, FCX, SHY, CMCSA, NKE, MDT, TSLA, EMR, QCLN, CMI, CAT, TTD, VZ, F, MO,

SUSB, IJJ, IWM, HYLS, SUSC, GOOGL, AMZN, PYPL, DIS, V, UNH, COST, KMB, ICE, ADI, ABT, RTX, SHV, LB, BA, FCX, SHY, CMCSA, NKE, MDT, TSLA, EMR, QCLN, CMI, CAT, TTD, VZ, F, MO, Reduced Positions: SLQD, IVW, IYM, JKH, XLK, IUSB, IVV, FIXD, BDX, PEP, PG, CSCO, SPY, FDS, CLX, AMGN, LOW, NEE, AFL, PAYX, QQQ, MSFT, IJK, CL, T, MMM, HON, NVS, USB, JPM, UNP, AMT, JNJ, LIN, ADP, PSX, LHX, SUB, AGG, CVX, IGSB, TGT, CB, AAPL, USMV, NEAR, TIP, APD, NVDA, LLY, GD, VCIT, VCSH, MRK, WMT, PFE, IBM, HD, ESGU, KO, BLK, BRK.B, QUAL, ACN, XLY, SBUX, AEP, BMY, MDLZ, DOW, FB,

SLQD, IVW, IYM, JKH, XLK, IUSB, IVV, FIXD, BDX, PEP, PG, CSCO, SPY, FDS, CLX, AMGN, LOW, NEE, AFL, PAYX, QQQ, MSFT, IJK, CL, T, MMM, HON, NVS, USB, JPM, UNP, AMT, JNJ, LIN, ADP, PSX, LHX, SUB, AGG, CVX, IGSB, TGT, CB, AAPL, USMV, NEAR, TIP, APD, NVDA, LLY, GD, VCIT, VCSH, MRK, WMT, PFE, IBM, HD, ESGU, KO, BLK, BRK.B, QUAL, ACN, XLY, SBUX, AEP, BMY, MDLZ, DOW, FB, Sold Out: LMBS, ES, WEC, FDX, PWR, QCOM, UPS, LQD, ALGN,

Investment company Mattern Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mattern Wealth Management LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mattern Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mattern+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,395 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,025 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 100,575 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2266.47% iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) - 388,990 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4512.71% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 97,846 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 97,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 74,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $484.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 19,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 119,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4512.71%. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.035900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 388,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2266.47%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 100,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1276.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $213.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 40,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 67.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 200,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 681.72%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.013800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 103,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 73.95%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2219.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.