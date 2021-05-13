AWM Investment Company, Inc. Buys Sequans Communications SA, American Public Education Inc, EMCORE Corp, Sells Sequans Communications SA, Celsius Holdings Inc, American Superconductor Corp

- New Purchases: SQNS, APEI, LASR, DZSI, TQB, MSGM, OCX, QMCO, CLSK, SIEN, QUMU, SGLB, DMTK, REPH, ENSV, BLIN, BTN,
- Added Positions: EMKR, PWFL, VERU, NNDM, UTI, PGNY,
- Reduced Positions: AMSC, KOPN, ATOM, CTRN, OPRX, RESN, TLS, RUN, XCUR, EMAN, ONEW, LLNW, CEVA, AQMS, SLNO, FPR, QUIK, JYNT, UCTT, LEAF, GAN, PI, SHSP, LPSN, LOVE, ETON, IPWR, CTSO, PFSW, CDNA, RADA, KIDS,
- Sold Out: 6SQB, CELH, VJET, GRWG, BEAT, WIFI, TCMD, DCTH, VITL, TUFN,
These are the top 5 holdings of AWM Investment Company, Inc.
- InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 2,000,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
- Genasys Inc (GNSS) - 4,349,544 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
- Impinj Inc (PI) - 430,977 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 500,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%
- The Lovesac Co (LOVE) - 407,486 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 3,264,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Public Education Inc (APEI)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in American Public Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: nLight Inc (LASR)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DZS Inc (DZSI)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TQB)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 478,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Motorsport Games Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.15 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.568600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 170,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 399.60%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $7.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,962,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in PowerFleet Inc by 342.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Veru Inc (VERU)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Veru Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Nano Dimension Ltd by 227.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 394,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 257,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sequans Communications SA (6SQB)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $5.85.Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.Sold Out: voxeljet AG (VJET)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in voxeljet AG. The sale prices were between $9.3 and $36, with an estimated average price of $17.62.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.
