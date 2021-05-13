AWM Investment Company, Inc. Buys Sequans Communications SA, American Public Education Inc, EMCORE Corp, Sells Sequans Communications SA, Celsius Holdings Inc, American Superconductor Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AWM Investment Company, Inc. Buys Sequans Communications SA, American Public Education Inc, EMCORE Corp, Sells Sequans Communications SA, Celsius Holdings Inc, American Superconductor Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company AWM Investment Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Sequans Communications SA, American Public Education Inc, EMCORE Corp, nLight Inc, DZS Inc, sells Sequans Communications SA, Celsius Holdings Inc, American Superconductor Corp, Kopin Corp, Atomera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AWM Investment Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, AWM Investment Company, Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $782 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AWM Investment Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/awm+investment+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AWM Investment Company, Inc.
  1. InfuSystems Holdings Inc (INFU) - 2,000,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
  2. Genasys Inc (GNSS) - 4,349,544 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Impinj Inc (PI) - 430,977 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
  4. OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 500,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%
  5. The Lovesac Co (LOVE) - 407,486 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
New Purchase: Sequans Communications SA (SQNS)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $5.59 and $9.29, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 3,264,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Public Education Inc (APEI)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in American Public Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.28 and $38.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: nLight Inc (LASR)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DZS Inc (DZSI)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TQB)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 478,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Motorsport Games Inc (MSGM)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. initiated holding in Motorsport Games Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.15 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.568600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 170,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 399.60%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.05. The stock is now traded at around $7.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,962,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in PowerFleet Inc by 342.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Veru Inc (VERU)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Veru Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nano Dimension Ltd (NNDM)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Nano Dimension Ltd by 227.19%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $5.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 394,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 257,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sequans Communications SA (6SQB)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $5.85.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Sold Out: voxeljet AG (VJET)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in voxeljet AG. The sale prices were between $9.3 and $36, with an estimated average price of $17.62.

Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of AWM Investment Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. AWM Investment Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AWM Investment Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AWM Investment Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AWM Investment Company, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider