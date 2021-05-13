Logo
Becker Capital Management Inc Buys Facebook Inc, Embraer SA, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Coherent Inc, The Kroger Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Becker Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Embraer SA, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Ventas Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Coherent Inc, The Kroger Co, Discovery Inc, Flex during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Becker Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Becker Capital Management Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/becker+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 413,213 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 763,792 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 429,192 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  4. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 772,703 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 252,034 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.923800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 586,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1537.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.16 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $43.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Harsco Corp (HSC)

Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $22.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 887.81%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 95,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Embraer SA (ERJ)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Embraer SA by 134.82%. The purchase prices were between $6.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,559,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 235.73%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2219.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 144.19%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.020200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 415,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 1098.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.474100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 256,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.294200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,155,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Casa Systems Inc (CASA)

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Casa Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $8.47.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.

