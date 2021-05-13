Becker Capital Management Inc Buys Facebook Inc, Embraer SA, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Coherent Inc, The Kroger Co

- New Purchases: KMI, AZO, BLKB, VLO, COLB, HSC, SJM, PLTR, GE, DUK, ARCC, JCTCF, PCAR, AMAT, ADI, APO, AMP, BTG, OPGN,
- Added Positions: FB, ERJ, GOOGL, VTR, TAP, T, RDS.A, C, CVX, ETN, EMR, SAP, CB, STAY, CNC, O, AMZN, USB, NKE, MRK, K, INTC, ICE, NEM, UL, APD, MMM, AMGN, FE, TSN, TSLA, ECL, ALL, PFE, ORCL, TGT, PEP, MA, GOOG, V, MDT, UNH, UPS, MSGS, NVS, MCD, MMC, HOLX, NEE, XOM, CHRW, BMY, BA, ALK,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, COHR, KR, DISCK, FLEX, TEL, MU, MGA, AAPL, MSFT, HPQ, SCHW, CRM, WMT, PG, JPM, VOD, GS, IP, POR, MCK, F, WY, LEG, PSX, BRK.B, QCOM, DIS, HHC, AIG, BKR, FDX, AGR, CVS, COLM, IMAX, BX, PEAK, COST, WFC, ADP, KO, INGR, PHG, WBA, LMT, VZ, SYY, STT, SLB, MKC,
- Sold Out: VTRS, CASA, BRK.A, ES, TJX, NIO,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 413,213 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 763,792 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 429,192 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 772,703 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 252,034 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.923800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 586,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1537.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $78.99, with an estimated average price of $69.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 69,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.16 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $43.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Harsco Corp (HSC)
Becker Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $22.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 887.81%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 95,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Embraer SA (ERJ)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Embraer SA by 134.82%. The purchase prices were between $6.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,559,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 235.73%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2219.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 144.19%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.020200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 415,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 1098.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $57.17, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $53.474100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 256,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Becker Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.294200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,155,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Casa Systems Inc (CASA)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Casa Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $8.47.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Becker Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.
