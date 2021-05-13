Capital Growth Management LP Buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, OneMain Holdings Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells The Michaels Inc, Tapestry Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc

New Purchases: THC, OMF, BBY, CAR, FDX, PII, SPG, TRQ, RHP, SCCO, SKT, UE, PRU, WRI, PEB, WSM, DRH, FOR, CB, BG, AMT, UFS, HST, HCA, WFG, CCI, HHC, SBAC, KTB,

THC, OMF, BBY, CAR, FDX, PII, SPG, TRQ, RHP, SCCO, SKT, UE, PRU, WRI, PEB, WSM, DRH, FOR, CB, BG, AMT, UFS, HST, HCA, WFG, CCI, HHC, SBAC, KTB, Added Positions: C, BAC, JPM, LSI, STLA, WRK, ASO, RIO,

C, BAC, JPM, LSI, STLA, WRK, ASO, RIO, Reduced Positions: GPI, ABG, KGC, BC, GGB, MS, VALE, MT, REG, SITC, WGO, FCX, SID, THO, CUBE, BRX, SHO, NGLOY, PK,

GPI, ABG, KGC, BC, GGB, MS, VALE, MT, REG, SITC, WGO, FCX, SID, THO, CUBE, BRX, SHO, NGLOY, PK, Sold Out: MIK, TPR, DECK, AA, KIM, AUY, URI, EGP, DHI, FRT, AN, BABA, DKS, LEN, HIBB, INVH, TECK, TOL, SAH, STAG, NSA, EXR, MOS, NTR, AMH, PAG,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Capital Growth Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, OneMain Holdings Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, FedEx Corp, sells The Michaels Inc, Tapestry Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Alcoa Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Growth Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Capital Growth Management LP owns 56 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,010,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.46% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 238,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.33% Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 680,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Citigroup Inc (C) - 475,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 578.57% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 640,000 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 640,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $118.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $77.932800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $301.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 578.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 288.46%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,010,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 98.33%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 238,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 181.48%. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in WestRock Co by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.