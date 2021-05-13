Logo
Capital Growth Management LP Buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, OneMain Holdings Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Sells The Michaels Inc, Tapestry Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Capital Growth Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Tenet Healthcare Corp, OneMain Holdings Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, FedEx Corp, sells The Michaels Inc, Tapestry Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Alcoa Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Growth Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Capital Growth Management LP owns 56 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Ken Heebner 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ken+heebner/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ken Heebner
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,010,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.46%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 238,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.33%
  3. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 680,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 475,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 578.57%
  5. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 640,000 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)


Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)


Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 640,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)


Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $118.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)


Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.44 and $75, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $77.932800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)


Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $301.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)


Capital Growth Management LP initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $132.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 578.57%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 288.46%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,010,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 98.33%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 238,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 181.48%. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

Capital Growth Management LP added to a holding in WestRock Co by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27.

Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Capital Growth Management LP sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.



