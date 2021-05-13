Logo
Morse Asset Management, Inc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, BorgWarner Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Franco-Nevada Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morse Asset Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, BorgWarner Inc, Sea, The Mosaic Co, sells The Home Depot Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Franco-Nevada Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Schrodinger Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morse Asset Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Morse Asset Management, Inc owns 150 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morse Asset Management, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morse+asset+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Morse Asset Management, Inc
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,098 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 78,769 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,188 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,697 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 150,560 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 59,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 76,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $53.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $36.639800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 202.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 494.43%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 60.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 151.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 63,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 191.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

Sold Out: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Morse Asset Management, Inc. Also check out:

