Morse Asset Management, Inc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, BorgWarner Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Franco-Nevada Corp

- New Purchases: BWA, MOS, TRTN, GM, CHGG, ACLS, SLQT, FANG, SWKS, GTBIF, FTNT, SCHW, JMIA, PII, MP, CCMP, MRNA, GS, RKT, SHOP, AVAV, WBA, VLO, SPG, GE, DE, ON, JPM, DM, ASX,
- Added Positions: BA, BKNG, SE, GBTC, NFLX, HZNP, CVX, AMZN, MS, LIN, DKNG, LHX, URI, TCEHY, AVGO, MU, CMI, UBER, DXC, VEEV, ABBV, DOW, LVMUY, APO, NVDA, CAT, TSM, DIS, ADYEY, EVA, PLTR, XOM, LRCX, TMO, NXPI, MA, ONTO, EL, PINS, CTAS, LGIH, NVMI, NKE, NDAQ, MRVL, J, SQ, AMAT, KLAC, ISRG, TWLO, HON, ACN, FCX, ERIC, IR, BX, REGN,
- Reduced Positions: HD, BABA, COST, LMT, DHI, NOW, SHW, LAZ, AMD, TSLA, ICE, ADBE, DOCU, BMY, CRNC, AAPL, ABT, NEE, UNH, MDB, WPC, LULU, FB, ROKU, RACE, MRK, IDXX, STOR, FNF, HCAT, BWXT, EVR, CRWD, BIP, IIPR, PG, LYFT, KO, EDC, SPY, AXP, CSX, UNP,
- Sold Out: FNV, SDGR, NEO, MMM, NEM, PEP, NET, QCOM, MSCI, ATVI, VRTX, COR, MXL, OKTA, TXG,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,098 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 78,769 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,188 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,697 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 150,560 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 59,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 76,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Triton International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $53.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)
Morse Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $37.33. The stock is now traded at around $36.639800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 202.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 20,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 494.43%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 60.13%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 30,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 151.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 63,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Morse Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 191.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.Sold Out: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)
Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Morse Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.
