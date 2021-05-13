MCF Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

New Purchases: PULS, SKLZ, ROOT, SPPI, ECC, TMO, WD5A, ADBE, BGS, AVGO, GM, HRL, STIM, OCUP, STPK, AMC, POWW, ARKK, AMD, AFRM, AM, APA, BK, BYND, BHF, AI, CPB, CGC, CCL, CCIV, CLFD, CRON, CRWD, DDOG, DM, DVN, SOXL, DKNG, WATT, ETSY, EXPE, FCX, FCEL, GME, GNRC, GILD, HAL, HIG, HYLN, PSCH, JMIA, RIDE, MGM, MGNI, M44, MRO, MKC, MCK, MGI, NMTR, NVS, OPTT, OMC, OEG, OVV, PLTR, PNW, PINS, QS, RKT, ROKU, XOP, SNY, SNDR, SILV, SNA, SCCO, SWN, SNDL, TLRY, TLRY, TM, UL, VDE, VMC, WPP, WBA, WPG, WAT, WRN, WMB, WINT, USFR, AUY, ZM, ETN, IVZ, APM, NCLH, ALC, FVRR, CTRM, UERX,

PULS, SKLZ, ROOT, SPPI, ECC, TMO, WD5A, ADBE, BGS, AVGO, GM, HRL, STIM, OCUP, STPK, AMC, POWW, ARKK, AMD, AFRM, AM, APA, BK, BYND, BHF, AI, CPB, CGC, CCL, CCIV, CLFD, CRON, CRWD, DDOG, DM, DVN, SOXL, DKNG, WATT, ETSY, EXPE, FCX, FCEL, GME, GNRC, GILD, HAL, HIG, HYLN, PSCH, JMIA, RIDE, MGM, MGNI, M44, MRO, MKC, MCK, MGI, NMTR, NVS, OPTT, OMC, OEG, OVV, PLTR, PNW, PINS, QS, RKT, ROKU, XOP, SNY, SNDR, SILV, SNA, SCCO, SWN, SNDL, TLRY, TLRY, TM, UL, VDE, VMC, WPP, WBA, WPG, WAT, WRN, WMB, WINT, USFR, AUY, ZM, ETN, IVZ, APM, NCLH, ALC, FVRR, CTRM, UERX, Added Positions: VOO, AGG, IJH, SRLN, IJR, IVV, PG, VYM, NIO, XPEV, CVX, USMV, BAC, CMCSA, HD, MAR, NEE, NKE, NVDA, V, WFC, ABT, ABBV, KO, COST, DXC, DAL, DIS, DOW, XOM, GS, HON, INTC, IBM, PGX, JPM, JNJ, MA, MCD, MCO, PYPL, PEP, SPIB, XLE, TFC, UNP, UNH, BSV, VZ, WMT, AFB, GOOGL, MO, AMZN, AIG, ABC, AMGN, ADI, ADM, ASH, ADP, BRK.B, CSCO, RQI, CTVA, DHI, DHR, DD, EBAY, FB, FITB, DFP, GD, HPE, HYG, ESGD, KMB, LYV, LOW, MET, MVIS, MDLZ, ORLY, ORCL, PM, PSX, PLUG, TROW, QCOM, ROK, SPSB, TIPX, SLB, SCHW, SJM, TSLA, MMM, USB, VFC, VVV, VEA, VWO, WYNN,

VOO, AGG, IJH, SRLN, IJR, IVV, PG, VYM, NIO, XPEV, CVX, USMV, BAC, CMCSA, HD, MAR, NEE, NKE, NVDA, V, WFC, ABT, ABBV, KO, COST, DXC, DAL, DIS, DOW, XOM, GS, HON, INTC, IBM, PGX, JPM, JNJ, MA, MCD, MCO, PYPL, PEP, SPIB, XLE, TFC, UNP, UNH, BSV, VZ, WMT, AFB, GOOGL, MO, AMZN, AIG, ABC, AMGN, ADI, ADM, ASH, ADP, BRK.B, CSCO, RQI, CTVA, DHI, DHR, DD, EBAY, FB, FITB, DFP, GD, HPE, HYG, ESGD, KMB, LYV, LOW, MET, MVIS, MDLZ, ORLY, ORCL, PM, PSX, PLUG, TROW, QCOM, ROK, SPSB, TIPX, SLB, SCHW, SJM, TSLA, MMM, USB, VFC, VVV, VEA, VWO, WYNN, Reduced Positions: SPY, EFA, FLRN, MDY, IWM, EMLP, IEFA, FLOT, MTDR, IEMG, SCHF, SCHZ, AAPL, WKHS, RDN, SCHE, VTEB, BX, PFE, PEG, MSFT, RTX, MKL, AEP, AXP, VTI, IJT, BA, SCHO, IWP, BMY, BAM, SPXC, POAI, UAL, MMP, SCHR, UPS, VNO, BNDX, VTRS, JNK, CWI, TOTL, SYY, SCHM, SCHB, IVW, AMLP, T, APD, ANTM, BKNG, CTBI, DEI, EPD, FDS, AG, GE, BKLN, OEF, PAYX, IWR, IWF, IWN, IWO, JKK, HDV, SHYG, AFL, MPC, MRK, MOXC, PACW,

SPY, EFA, FLRN, MDY, IWM, EMLP, IEFA, FLOT, MTDR, IEMG, SCHF, SCHZ, AAPL, WKHS, RDN, SCHE, VTEB, BX, PFE, PEG, MSFT, RTX, MKL, AEP, AXP, VTI, IJT, BA, SCHO, IWP, BMY, BAM, SPXC, POAI, UAL, MMP, SCHR, UPS, VNO, BNDX, VTRS, JNK, CWI, TOTL, SYY, SCHM, SCHB, IVW, AMLP, T, APD, ANTM, BKNG, CTBI, DEI, EPD, FDS, AG, GE, BKLN, OEF, PAYX, IWR, IWF, IWN, IWO, JKK, HDV, SHYG, AFL, MPC, MRK, MOXC, PACW, Sold Out: USRT, TIF, AMJ, SLCA, PII, PAA, OXY, NID, NEU, KTB, BDX, EMB, H, GWW, FDX, ENPH, ET, CLX, CAH,

Covington, KY, based Investment company MCF Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Skillz Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MCF Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, MCF Advisors LLC owns 529 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCF Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcf+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 461,595 shares, 20.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.80% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,056,679 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 264,292 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.86% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 1,248,596 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.39% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 145,148 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.779900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 438,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.59. The stock is now traded at around $3.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $454.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 461,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 456.24%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 79930.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 77.91%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.