MCF Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Covington, KY, based Investment company MCF Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Skillz Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MCF Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, MCF Advisors LLC owns 529 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCF Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcf+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCF Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 461,595 shares, 20.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.80%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,056,679 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 264,292 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.86%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 1,248,596 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.39%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 145,148 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%
New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.779900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 438,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Root Inc (ROOT)

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $16.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI)

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.59. The stock is now traded at around $3.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $454.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 461,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 156,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 456.24%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 79930.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 77.91%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.



