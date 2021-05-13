Logo
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc Buys Deere, Capital One Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, FMC Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Irvine, CA, based Investment company Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, Capital One Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Celanese Corp, Sykes Enterprises Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, FMC Corp, Coupa Software Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affinity+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,864 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,096 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,945 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 179,171 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  5. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 16,882 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $377.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 12,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 71,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.59 and $46.82, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 1111.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 29,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Celanese Corp (CE)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 120.61%. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 155.02%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.

Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.

Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $51.58 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $63.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AFFINITY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
