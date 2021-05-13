Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc Buys Deere, Capital One Financial Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, FMC Corp

- New Purchases: DE, FCX, SYKE, FUL, MEI, TSLA, CUBI, HZO, MED, NTGR, AOSL, AVNT, FITB, WD5A, RTX,
- Added Positions: COF, CE, LDOS, QCOM, AVGO, AAWW, COP, DPZ, VLO, FHI, TSN, SBRA, LOW, BGS, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: C, UNH, AAPL, AGG, CVS, MS, MSFT, INSP, PKG, T, COWN, UCTT, URI, LRCX, VIAC, BAC, BBY, BMY, TRUP, VZ, DISH, TNDM, PCRX, PM, ENSG, HZNP, DELL, AMGN, RH, VCYT, TGT, PPL, HPQ, HD, WK, IBM, QRVO, KHC, AKAM, ALLY, MMM, AZO, THC, RF, ORCL, MCK, JCI, SJM, GS, CTSH, AMP, NRG, LUMN,
- Sold Out: LMT, FMC, COUP, PRSP, FIZZ, FIX, SPWH, SSB, GLUU, EBIX, JNJ, SNX, PCAR, NLOK, TEL, GDDY, INTC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,864 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,096 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,945 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 179,171 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 16,882 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $377.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 12,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 71,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 21,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 28,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.59 and $46.82, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 1111.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 29,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Celanese Corp (CE)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 120.61%. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 155.02%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $103.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)
Affinity Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $51.58 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $63.88.
