Sagil Capital LLP Buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ecopetrol SA, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Vale SA, iShares Silver Trust, Ternium SA

New Purchases: ITUB, EC, IAU,

ITUB, EC, IAU, Added Positions: BBD, VSTA,

BBD, VSTA, Reduced Positions: VALE, AGRO, NEXA,

VALE, AGRO, NEXA, Sold Out: SLV, TX, CBD, CZZ, PBR, VTRU, BWMX,

Investment company Sagil Capital LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ecopetrol SA, iShares Gold Trust, Vasta Platform, sells Vale SA, iShares Silver Trust, Ternium SA, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, Cosan during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sagil Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Sagil Capital LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 4,125,000 shares, 31.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.05% Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 1,205,704 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.36% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 1,500,000 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Vale SA (VALE) - 400,000 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.86% Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) - 624,606 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.31%

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.25%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Ecopetrol SA. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 257,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 624,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.45.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vitru Ltd. The sale prices were between $13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.9.