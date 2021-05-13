Logo
Sagil Capital LLP Buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ecopetrol SA, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Vale SA, iShares Silver Trust, Ternium SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sagil Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ecopetrol SA, iShares Gold Trust, Vasta Platform, sells Vale SA, iShares Silver Trust, Ternium SA, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, Cosan during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sagil Capital LLP. As of 2021Q1, Sagil Capital LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sagil Capital LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sagil+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sagil Capital LLP
  1. Bank Bradesco SA (BBD) - 4,125,000 shares, 31.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.05%
  2. Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 1,205,704 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.36%
  3. Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 1,500,000 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vale SA (VALE) - 400,000 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.86%
  5. Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA) - 624,606 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.31%
New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.25%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in Ecopetrol SA. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 257,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sagil Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.399000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vasta Platform Ltd (VSTA)

Sagil Capital LLP added to a holding in Vasta Platform Ltd by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 624,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Sold Out: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $3.8 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.45.

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Sold Out: Vitru Ltd (VTRU)

Sagil Capital LLP sold out a holding in Vitru Ltd. The sale prices were between $13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $14.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sagil Capital LLP. Also check out:

