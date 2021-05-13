Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. Buys PacWest Bancorp, Valley National Bancorp, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Sells Hancock Whitney Corp, Signature Bank, Banner Corp

- New Purchases: PACW, VLY, SASR, EBSB, HTBK, MBIN, LMST, FMNB,
- Added Positions: CNOB, PNFP, ISBC, KEY, CMA, EFSC, BHLB, QCRH, WAL, CFG, ZION, ACBI, FMBI, OCFC, WSBC, HBMD,
- Reduced Positions: WBS, TSC, FITB, CADE, FFWM, MCBC, MBCN, PFC, RF, HONE, HMST, CBTX, MYFW,
- Sold Out: HWC, SBNY, BANR, SFST, AUB,
- QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 319,638 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95%
- HomeStreet Inc (HMST) - 320,924 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) - 497,054 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- Premier Financial Corp (PFC) - 349,475 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
- Comerica Inc (CMA) - 154,544 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 252,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 550,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 90,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 182,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 227,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Merchants Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 129.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.63 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 370,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 125.57%. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 75,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 575,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $39.33.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.Sold Out: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61.Sold Out: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87.
