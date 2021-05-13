Logo
Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. Buys PacWest Bancorp, Valley National Bancorp, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Sells Hancock Whitney Corp, Signature Bank, Banner Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pepper Pike, OH, based Investment company Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys PacWest Bancorp, Valley National Bancorp, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, sells Hancock Whitney Corp, Signature Bank, Banner Corp, Southern First Bancshares Inc, Webster Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elizabeth+park+capital+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd.
  1. QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 319,638 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.95%
  2. HomeStreet Inc (HMST) - 320,924 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  3. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) - 497,054 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
  4. Premier Financial Corp (PFC) - 349,475 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09%
  5. Comerica Inc (CMA) - 154,544 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 252,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 550,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 90,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.51 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 182,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 227,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Merchants Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 129.97%. The purchase prices were between $19.63 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 370,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 125.57%. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 75,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 575,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp. The sale prices were between $33.45 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.

Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $44.23 and $59.02, with an estimated average price of $52.02.

Sold Out: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61.

Sold Out: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd..

1. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

