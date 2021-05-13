Rex Capital Advisors, LLC Buys American Well Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Fastenal Co, Sells Yandex NV, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: AMWL, ARKG, FAST,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Rex Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys American Well Corp, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Fastenal Co, sells Yandex NV, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rex Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rex Capital Advisors, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rex Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rex+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 154,989 shares, 43.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 250,096 shares, 18.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 114,211 shares, 18.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 195,921 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 105,407 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 40,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $72.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.