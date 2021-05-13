Logo
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Boeing Co, Wells Fargo, Sells Carnival Corp, Marriott International Inc, Discover Financial Services

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Caribbean Group, Boeing Co, Wells Fargo, Shaw Communications Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Carnival Corp, Marriott International Inc, Discover Financial Services, Sea, Lamar Advertising Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $809 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbus+hill+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,195,774 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 509.47%
  2. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 365,362 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.57%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 157,308 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 201,774 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.13%
  5. Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 735,173 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.66%
New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 487,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 155,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.611900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 1,392,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 61,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 476,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 383,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 509.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 1,195,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 81.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 192,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.



