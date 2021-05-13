Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Boeing Co, Wells Fargo, Sells Carnival Corp, Marriott International Inc, Discover Financial Services

- New Purchases: RCL, BA, SJR, UNH, DNMR, CF, SPR, SVC, NCLH, LYFT, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: WFC, PLAN, OUT, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: CCL, MAR, SE, WDAY, FE, NOW, HCA, URI, TMUS, LVS, ABEV, COF, MSFT, V, MA, FB, ACC, BAC, CQP,
- Sold Out: DFS, LAMR, EQR, JPM, AAL, BABA, AVB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,195,774 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 509.47%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 365,362 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.57%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 157,308 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.72%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 201,774 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.13%
- Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 735,173 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.66%
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 487,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 155,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.611900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 1,392,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 61,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 476,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 383,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 509.47%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 1,195,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 81.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $51.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 192,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $79.28 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $88.06.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
