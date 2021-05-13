Logo
Bard Associates Inc Buys Postal Realty Trust Inc, Isoray Inc, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Beam Global, Gold Resource Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Bard Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Postal Realty Trust Inc, Isoray Inc, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Evolution Petroleum Corp, Smith-Midland Corp, sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Beam Global, Gold Resource Corp, Collectors Universe Inc, Polar Power Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bard Associates Inc owns 150 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BARD ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bard+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BARD ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 105,025 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  2. Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) - 200,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.5%
  3. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 122,800 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) - 989,135 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  5. Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) - 146,850 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.98%
New Purchase: Isoray Inc (ISR)

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Isoray Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.53 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $0.799651. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 383,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $81.71, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.084600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Smith-Midland Corp (SMID)

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Smith-Midland Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.323300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Archrock Inc (AROC)

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Archrock Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $4.33. The stock is now traded at around $4.009100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 134,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $2.75 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 206,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Harrow Health Inc (HROW)

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Harrow Health Inc by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.26 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $8.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 71,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Gold Resource Corp (GORO)

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Gold Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $3.31, with an estimated average price of $2.81.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.6.

Sold Out: Integra Resources Corp (IRVA)

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Integra Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of BARD ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. BARD ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BARD ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BARD ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BARD ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
