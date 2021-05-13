Bard Associates Inc Buys Postal Realty Trust Inc, Isoray Inc, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Beam Global, Gold Resource Corp

New Purchases: ISR, PLL, SMID, BBDC, AROC, KRMD, ITRG,

ISR, PLL, SMID, BBDC, AROC, KRMD, ITRG, Added Positions: PSTL, DUOT, TREC, LEGH, EPM, TACT, ECC, RGLD, PWFL, OSS, OR, EQX, BOXL, HROW, WPM, ISDR, FFC, NEPH, REED, PCYO, VWTR, RMNI, CTT, GDXJ, ITI, CRWS, TBLT, SACH, GDX, SELF, TPZ, LOAN, HMLP, AJX, EVA, USAC, KYN, ODC, SOHO, ORCC, VMBS, VTIP, BANX, JOF, DAIO,

PSTL, DUOT, TREC, LEGH, EPM, TACT, ECC, RGLD, PWFL, OSS, OR, EQX, BOXL, HROW, WPM, ISDR, FFC, NEPH, REED, PCYO, VWTR, RMNI, CTT, GDXJ, ITI, CRWS, TBLT, SACH, GDX, SELF, TPZ, LOAN, HMLP, AJX, EVA, USAC, KYN, ODC, SOHO, ORCC, VMBS, VTIP, BANX, JOF, DAIO, Reduced Positions: CELH, BEEM, WLDN, POLA, BCPC, ASM, DLPN, KWR, ATOM, ENSG, NNDM, SHSP, USPH, NEO, ACU, KTOS, CSV, TYL, RCMT, CUBI, GFN, PBA, HASI, ABCB, WELL, RMT, MLR, IEX, BWL.A, HDSN, OXLC, AUY, TISI, SBNY,

CELH, BEEM, WLDN, POLA, BCPC, ASM, DLPN, KWR, ATOM, ENSG, NNDM, SHSP, USPH, NEO, ACU, KTOS, CSV, TYL, RCMT, CUBI, GFN, PBA, HASI, ABCB, WELL, RMT, MLR, IEX, BWL.A, HDSN, OXLC, AUY, TISI, SBNY, Sold Out: GORO, CLCT, DHC, IRVA,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Bard Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Postal Realty Trust Inc, Isoray Inc, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Evolution Petroleum Corp, Smith-Midland Corp, sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Beam Global, Gold Resource Corp, Collectors Universe Inc, Polar Power Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Bard Associates Inc owns 150 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BARD ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bard+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 105,025 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) - 200,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.5% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 122,800 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) - 989,135 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) - 146,850 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.98%

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Isoray Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.53 and $2.47, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $0.799651. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 383,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $81.71, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.084600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Smith-Midland Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.323300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Archrock Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $4.33. The stock is now traded at around $4.009100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 134,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $2.75 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 206,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Harrow Health Inc by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $6.26 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $8.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 71,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Gold Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.56 and $3.31, with an estimated average price of $2.81.

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.6.

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Integra Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.73.