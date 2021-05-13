Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Associated Banc-Corp

- New Purchases: PFBI, ABT, BRK.B, FITB,
- Added Positions: AGG, FBND, RPG, EFG, VOOV, DWM, DLS, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: SLYG, VBR, ASB, MDYG, IEMG, VOE, SCZ, FNDX, PRFZ, SCHC, IWN, IWO, IJJ, VTI, QQEW, AOA, AAPL, FIS, PXF, VWO, PRF, IWP, IVV, FVD,
For the details of SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shakespeare+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 172,154 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 176,294 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 119,525 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 332,674 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%
- WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) - 303,093 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $16. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.
