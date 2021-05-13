Logo
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Netflix Inc, Novartis AG, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Netflix Inc, Novartis AG, Oracle Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairhaven+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 63,882 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 82,173 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 179,617 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 212,307 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  5. Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) - 516,129 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $297.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 826.55%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $98.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 31,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Novartis AG by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc (MUH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
