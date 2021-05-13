NovaPoint Capital, LLC Buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells U.S. Bancorp, AT&T Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: KOMP, GS, TLRY, TLRY, GLW, GRMN, ASML, IIPR, CSCO, OKE, PNC, TSLA, PYPL, PPG, ITOT,

Investment company NovaPoint Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, sells U.S. Bancorp, AT&T Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NovaPoint Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, NovaPoint Capital, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,194 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,997 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,706 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 181,203 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 132,444 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 66,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 8,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 94,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 29,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 130.39%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $159.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 25,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in VF Corp by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 55.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.032000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8.

NovaPoint Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.