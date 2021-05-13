Virtue Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund,

New Purchases: VTIP, FXO, FXN, SOXX, SCHB, VB, SHV, VCEL, DBO, DBI, ATI, TCBI, THC, IYC, VO, GWB, SHAK, SIX, SCHF, VPU, AWK, IEX, IYH, IYF, IYJ, VEEV, QLD, SCHE, TSCO, TFC, WTRG, VOX, CHGG, IJH, IYK, SCHH, SE, DOW, VV, FITB, SJW, MCK, CWT, AWR, MDY, ETR, SPYV, REGN, SH, TOKIF, GNUS, SHMP, CTRM, LMRMF,

Investment company Virtue Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtue Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Virtue Capital Management, LLC owns 280 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 241,522 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,331 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 151,187 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 184,843 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,105 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 184,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 87,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 347,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $391.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.951800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 289.61%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 47,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 272.11%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 100,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 298.50%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $318.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 324.41%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 330.11%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $464.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.29%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $26.65 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.