Virtue Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Virtue Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Virtue Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtue Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Virtue Capital Management, LLC owns 280 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtue Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtue+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtue Capital Management, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 241,522 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,331 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 151,187 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.99%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 184,843 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,105 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 184,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 87,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 347,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $391.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $98.951800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 289.61%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 47,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 272.11%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 100,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 298.50%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $318.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 324.41%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 330.11%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $464.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.29%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01.

Sold Out: First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $26.65 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Virtue Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Virtue Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Virtue Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Virtue Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Virtue Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider