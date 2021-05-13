Logo
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Tiffany, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Graco Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CWS Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, The Home Depot Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, sells Tiffany, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Graco Inc, Black Knight Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWS Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, CWS Financial Advisors, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cws+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 295,004 shares, 31.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 212,629 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2215.72%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,020 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3223.49%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 122,606 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 614.11%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,737 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.421500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $227.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 2215.72%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.53%. The holding were 212,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3223.49%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 27,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 614.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 122,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 61.62%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of CWS Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

