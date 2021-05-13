CWS Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Sells Tiffany, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Graco Inc

- New Purchases: BIPC, MPC, LNT, BAM, CFR, DE, EMR, GNTX, PRU, SMG, PSX,
- Added Positions: VXF, VOO, VXUS, HD, VTV, VUG, VB, BRK.B, VTI, VIG, BND, COST, LLY, CSCO, ZTS, USB, MMM, SLG, PFE, IEMG, KMI, DIS, FIS, VZ, PM, PYPL, LMT, MO, DOW, TJX, AWK, UNH, RTX, TROW, PPG, NKE, MDT, GILD, EXPD, CLX, SCHW, BRO, BDX, APD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GGG, AMZN, XOM, FAST, CIVB, PG, UPS, MA, CVX, LIN, INTC, GOOG, WY, PGR, COP, KO, TGT, ETN,
- Sold Out: TIF, FOXF, BKI, IUSV, QCOM, TMO,
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 295,004 shares, 31.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 212,629 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2215.72%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 27,020 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3223.49%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 122,606 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 614.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,737 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $76.37, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.421500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $227.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 2215.72%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.53%. The holding were 212,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3223.49%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 27,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 614.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 122,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 61.62%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $325.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $103.41 and $141.75, with an estimated average price of $129.12.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
CWS Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.
