Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Buys Abbott Laboratories, Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Allegion PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Sherwin-Williams Co, S&P Global Inc, Graco Inc, Moody's Corporation, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Allegion PLC, Comcast Corp, KLA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. As of 2021Q1, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co owns 1110 stocks with a total value of $13.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 366,344 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.62% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,432,622 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63% Linde PLC (LIN) - 1,827,505 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,406,045 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 3,131,778 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 333,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $331.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in S&T Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $35, with an estimated average price of $29.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1639.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $273.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co initiated holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.66 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1351.44%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,298,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 6583.95%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 847,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 8740.32%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 585,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Graco Inc by 105.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,860,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 13427.32%. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $328.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 249,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 835,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Morningstar Inc. The sale prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.41.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold out a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $59.42 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $72.66.