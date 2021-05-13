Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

New Purchases: CVS, CRM, CACI, BA, INTC, IJH, RSP,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Drexel Morgan & Co. Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Boyd Gaming Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Drexel Morgan & Co.. As of 2021Q1, Drexel Morgan & Co. owns 106 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AT&T Inc (T) - 2,604,612 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 220,128 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 455,025 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 138,685 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 100,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.219700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 133,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 371.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $359.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29.

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05.

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.