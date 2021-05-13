Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

- New Purchases: CVS, CRM, CACI, BA, INTC, IJH, RSP,
- Added Positions: BND, VIG, IWD, EFV, USMV, IWF, MA, IEMG, MSFT, SPY, XOM, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: BYD, IEFA, VTI, AMZN, PYPL, UNH,
- Sold Out: CLF, BMTC, AFL, LMT,
For the details of Drexel Morgan & Co.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drexel+morgan+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Drexel Morgan & Co.
- AT&T Inc (T) - 2,604,612 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 220,128 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio.
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 455,025 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 138,685 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 100,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.219700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 133,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 371.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $359.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29.Sold Out: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.
