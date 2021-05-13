Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Drexel Morgan & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Boyd Gaming Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Drexel Morgan & Co.. As of 2021Q1, Drexel Morgan & Co. owns 106 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Drexel Morgan & Co.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drexel+morgan+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Drexel Morgan & Co.
  1. AT&T Inc (T) - 2,604,612 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 220,128 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 455,025 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.
  4. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 138,685 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 111,606 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 100,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Drexel Morgan & Co. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $265.219700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.866000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 133,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 371.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Drexel Morgan & Co. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $359.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29.

Sold Out: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $38.05.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Drexel Morgan & Co. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Drexel Morgan & Co.. Also check out:

1. Drexel Morgan & Co.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Drexel Morgan & Co.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Drexel Morgan & Co.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Drexel Morgan & Co. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider