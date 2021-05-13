Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avantor Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: IPG, NUE, ZBH, DE, GLPI, DAR, LEA, MU, AFG, RTX, COF, JACK, SPR, CAT, ISBC, FANG, SUM, XEC, EELV, AUPH, LW, AXSM, WYNN, FCX, BAND, IJH, SAGE, SLB, GNR, PFF, IWR, INGR, CYTK, SHYG, IWY, XLE, AGR, PRGO, MAR, KR, BA, ADNT, AMLP, SGEN, FFTY, MDT, BAM, BCS, SMFG,
- Added Positions: AVTR, DECK, HZNP, CVS, TEL, TXN, TGT, DFS, NVDA, NVST, WFC, CMCSA, UBER, H, V, SNAP, MA, MCHP, BK, ABBV, PH, HPE, BAC, SYK, DRI, BMY, XOM, LUV, GVI, AXP, IWM, DXC, PM, VTV, OSK, KMB, IJR, MO, MPC, QRVO, BPMC, ABT, GIS, WMB, NLY, AMZN, PFE, IGIB, FMC, IWO, VRT, EOG, CSCO, BGR, EEM, TFC, HYG, IJJ, IJK, IWS, AXTA, KRE, KWEB, MCD, VAC, RSP, TSM, IBKR, IWV, REGL, SDOG, VO, ACAD, XMLV, IGSB, CNMD, VICI, HON, ISRG, BABA, QTS, ORCL, SWX, AVGO, USB, UNP, WEC,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, TMO, MRK, AMGN, VZ, PKG, KDP, FB, PYPL, TSLA, APD, T, ARE, NFLX, LRCX, MS, FBHS, ZBRA, GWW, AON, CRM, WDAY, SQ, CRWD, AVY, GOOGL, BBY, KO, AAPL, FIS, SCHW, JPM, ALGN, CVX, DHI, EW, ADBE, ROCK, MSFT, NKE, CDW, HD, NDAQ, VOO, ALK, SHW, TSCO, WAL, LPLA, PTON, AMT, NSC, ZTS, BLK, HUM, PNFP, RBC, WMT, DIS, TMUS, WMS, BOOT, MBB, PLD, NEE, JNJ, PEP, PXD, RXN, BLMN, GOOG, CFG, CZR, SMPL, ACN, ADC, ABCB, CMS, CPK, COHU, STZ, DOV, DCO, GPI, JEF, MTZ, SPGI, MRCY, OMCL, PNC, PRFT, AVNT, PG, RGEN, ROP, SMTC, SNA, UCTT, WTFC, HOMB, FOLD, ENSG, TNET, CFX, PRI, STAG, GMRE, ESI, MBUU, UPLD, RPD, ATKR, ELF, SAIL, IWF, ADP, C, DD, ECL, FISV, THG, EHC, INTC, KLAC, LOW, RMD, SKYW, UPS, VG, ZNGA, IQV, WHD, IEI, ITOT, IVW, IWP, USMV,
- Sold Out: LMT, AKAM, LDOS, STE, AZO, QQQ, REGN, BLD, VRTX, MEDP, TRU, HMSY, NUVA, BDX, AEP, ECPG, GRA, GLUU, WPX, CWB, NOW, SLQD, IWD, SLV, XBI, UTG, ABNB, AGZ, XEL, QCOM, CLX, CNI, TGB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 529,913 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,981 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,679 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,158 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 273,140 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 938,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 286,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $377.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 49,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 114,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 179,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 8446.06%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 837,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 901.39%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $320.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 77,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 388,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 163.97%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 408,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 183.32%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 179,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 210,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48.Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.
