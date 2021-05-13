Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avantor Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avantor Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Brookfield, WI, based Investment company Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avantor Inc, Nucor Corp, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 313 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dana+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 529,913 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,981 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,679 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,158 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  5. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 273,140 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 938,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 286,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $377.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 49,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 114,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 179,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 8446.06%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 837,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 901.39%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $320.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 77,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 388,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 163.97%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 408,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 183.32%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 179,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 210,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider