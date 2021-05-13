Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avantor Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: IPG, NUE, ZBH, DE, GLPI, DAR, LEA, MU, AFG, RTX, COF, JACK, SPR, CAT, ISBC, FANG, SUM, XEC, EELV, AUPH, LW, AXSM, WYNN, FCX, BAND, IJH, SAGE, SLB, GNR, PFF, IWR, INGR, CYTK, SHYG, IWY, XLE, AGR, PRGO, MAR, KR, BA, ADNT, AMLP, SGEN, FFTY, MDT, BAM, BCS, SMFG,

Brookfield, WI, based Investment company Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys The Interpublic Group of Inc, Avantor Inc, Nucor Corp, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 313 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 529,913 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 265,981 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,679 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,158 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 273,140 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 938,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 286,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $377.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 49,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 114,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 179,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 8446.06%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 837,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 901.39%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $320.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 77,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 388,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 163.97%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 408,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 183.32%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 179,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 210,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54.

Dana Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.