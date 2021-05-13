Abbot Financial Management, Inc. Buys Rubius Therapeutics Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iRhythm Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: BOND, BAND, SEDG, BMY, CAT, TD, FRC, ILMN, GTHX, APTO,

Investment company Abbot Financial Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Rubius Therapeutics Inc, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Cintas Corp, Bandwidth Inc, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iRhythm Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbot Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Abbot Financial Management, Inc. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 1,414,500 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,102 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,878 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,021 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% Intel Corp (INTC) - 78,679 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05. The stock is now traded at around $203.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $185.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 163.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.55%. The holding were 1,414,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.24%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 196.72%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $348.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 70.33%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in United States Antimony Corp. The sale prices were between $0.5 and $2.06, with an estimated average price of $1.14.