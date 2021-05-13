Covey Capital Advisors, LLC Buys At Home Group Inc, Apple Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, Lowe's Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, MSFT, ATKR, JPM, SHW, BX, MA, PG, TMO,

AAPL, MSFT, ATKR, JPM, SHW, BX, MA, PG, TMO, Added Positions: HOME, IAC, VRT, MP, PGR, GOOGL,

HOME, IAC, VRT, MP, PGR, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: CDLX, CVNA, CPRT, AMT, IT, GOOG, ANGI, BKNG, WIX, BRK.B, ZBRA, FISV,

CDLX, CVNA, CPRT, AMT, IT, GOOG, ANGI, BKNG, WIX, BRK.B, ZBRA, FISV, Sold Out: SPB, LOW, AON,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Covey Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys At Home Group Inc, Apple Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Microsoft Corp, Atkore Inc, sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, Lowe's Inc, Aon PLC, Angi Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covey Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Covey Capital Advisors, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covey Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covey+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,441 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 27,622 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55% Visa Inc (V) - 30,184 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 23,886 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,060 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $242.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 140.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 112,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $217.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $23.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.