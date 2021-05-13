Logo
Covey Capital Advisors, LLC Buys At Home Group Inc, Apple Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, Lowe's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Covey Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys At Home Group Inc, Apple Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Microsoft Corp, Atkore Inc, sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, Lowe's Inc, Aon PLC, Angi Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covey Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Covey Capital Advisors, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covey Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covey+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covey Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,441 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  2. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 27,622 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.55%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 30,184 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 23,886 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,060 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $242.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $285.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 140.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 112,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $217.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 15,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MP Materials Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $23.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Covey Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.



