Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. Buys General Motors Co, Albemarle Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Apple Inc, Zscaler Inc

Seoul, M5, based Investment company Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Albemarle Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Expedia Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Apple Inc, Zscaler Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. owns 1475 stocks with a total value of $28.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,532,251 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,011,380 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 152,857 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 822,383 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,147,943 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1%

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,684,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 458,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,747,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 560,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.93 and $167.45, with an estimated average price of $153.31. The stock is now traded at around $191.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 145,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $198.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 89,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 1112.07%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,798,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 48.30%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.268600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,352,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,183,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 612.06%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $165.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 536,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 138.15%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 323.50%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $194.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 504,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19.