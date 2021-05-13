Core Alternative Capital Buys Capital One Financial Corp, The Mosaic Co, Wells Fargo, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: COF, MOS, WFC, GS, VZ, GOOG, FB, AVGO, XLRE, TSLA, MRO,
- Added Positions: SPY, MS, ACN, AMZN, BR, DG, PG, PEP, MRK, MSFT, SUSA, FDS, UNH, WM, MCD, T, GOOGL, JNJ, KMB, LMT, APD, PAYX, JPM, AMGN, SO, BX, CSCO, AAPL, SBUX, NSC, LLY, SYY, GPC, AFL, NEE, MMM, CVX, CME, LHX, WMT, DEO, EMR,
- Reduced Positions: IYR, IWM, ORCL, ANTM, MO, USB, ABT, OXY, GLD, ITW, EFA, TXN, RTX, PYPL, INTC,
- Sold Out: TLT, EV, CARR, OTIS,
For the details of Core Alternative Capital's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/core+alternative+capital/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Core Alternative Capital
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,405 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.5%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,030 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.74%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 123,481 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 112,058 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 55,886 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 29,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 95,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 65,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2250.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1413.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3153.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.14%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of Core Alternative Capital. Also check out:
1. Core Alternative Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Core Alternative Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Core Alternative Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Core Alternative Capital keeps buying