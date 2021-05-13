Core Alternative Capital Buys Capital One Financial Corp, The Mosaic Co, Wells Fargo, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: COF, MOS, WFC, GS, VZ, GOOG, FB, AVGO, XLRE, TSLA, MRO,

Investment company Core Alternative Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Capital One Financial Corp, The Mosaic Co, Wells Fargo, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Oracle Corp, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Alternative Capital. As of 2021Q1, Core Alternative Capital owns 70 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,405 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.5% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,030 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.74% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 123,481 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 112,058 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 55,886 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 29,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 95,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 65,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2250.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1413.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3153.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.14%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.