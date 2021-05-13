Logo
Core Alternative Capital Buys Capital One Financial Corp, The Mosaic Co, Wells Fargo, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Core Alternative Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Capital One Financial Corp, The Mosaic Co, Wells Fargo, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Oracle Corp, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Alternative Capital. As of 2021Q1, Core Alternative Capital owns 70 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Core Alternative Capital's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/core+alternative+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Core Alternative Capital
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,405 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.5%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,030 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.74%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 123,481 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  4. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 112,058 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 55,886 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 29,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 95,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 65,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Core Alternative Capital initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2250.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1413.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3153.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Core Alternative Capital added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.14%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Core Alternative Capital sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.



