Bp Plc Buys Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Chevron Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Mastercard Inc

Sold Out: WWD, TIF, BIGC, PRGO, HEI.A, BZUN, SNOW,

Investment company Bp Plc Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Chevron Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Mastercard Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bp Plc. As of 2021Q1, Bp Plc owns 580 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 711,180 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,054 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.27% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 159,724 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,190 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 541,725 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.42%

Bp Plc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 124,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $588.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $119.911000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc added to a holding in Target Corp by 525.39%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 122,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 1316.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $185.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 91,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 173.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 203,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 243.13%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 205,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 626.66%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $213.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 65,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 605.00%. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $127.12, with an estimated average price of $119.1.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $105.07 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $116.35.