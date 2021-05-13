Bp Plc Buys Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Chevron Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bp Plc Buys Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Chevron Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bp Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Tractor Supply Co, Chevron Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Mastercard Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bp Plc. As of 2021Q1, Bp Plc owns 580 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BP PLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bp+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BP PLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 711,180 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.28%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,054 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.27%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 159,724 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.37%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 32,190 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 541,725 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.42%
New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 124,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Bp Plc initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

Bp Plc initiated holding in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Bp Plc initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $588.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Bp Plc initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $119.911000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Bp Plc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Target Corp by 525.39%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 122,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 1316.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $185.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 91,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 173.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 203,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 243.13%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 205,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Bp Plc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 626.66%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $213.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 65,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Bp Plc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 605.00%. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $198.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $127.12, with an estimated average price of $119.1.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $42.95.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

Bp Plc sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $105.07 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $116.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of BP PLC. Also check out:

1. BP PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BP PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BP PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BP PLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider