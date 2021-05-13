Logo
Select Asset Management & Trust Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mechanicsburg, PA, based Investment company Select Asset Management & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Select Asset Management & Trust. As of 2021Q1, Select Asset Management & Trust owns 57 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Select Asset Management & Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/select+asset+management+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Select Asset Management & Trust
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 214,398 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.19%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 111,842 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.91%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,293 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.55%
  4. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 119,755 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.11%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,095 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 120,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 48,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 114,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Select Asset Management & Trust initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Select Asset Management & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 129.19%. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.252600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 214,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Select Asset Management & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 212.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 119,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Select Asset Management & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 111,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Select Asset Management & Trust sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Select Asset Management & Trust sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Select Asset Management & Trust sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLYPF.PFD)

Select Asset Management & Trust sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $24.96.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Select Asset Management & Trust sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Select Asset Management & Trust sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.



