Six Flags Supports State Vaccination Efforts with Ticket Offer Valued at $4 Million

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Six+Flags+Entertainment%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3ECorporation, the worlds largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is proud to announce that Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, is providing 50,000 one-day ticketsover $4 million in valueto the State of Illinois in support of COVID-19 vaccination education programs in areas heavily impacted by the pandemic.



Six Flags is honored to partner with state leaders to encourage Illinois residents to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities, said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. We appreciate Governor Pritzkers leadership on this initiative and we look forward to moving to Phase 5 very soon, continued Spanos.



Tickets will be distributed to newly vaccinated Illinois residents through local health department initiatives and community organization vaccine education campaigns.



In addition to the ticket offer, Six Flags Great America will be hosting mobile vaccination teams at the theme park the first weekend of June to further support the states vaccination efforts.



Six Flags is dedicated to making a positive difference in communities throughout the country. As part of that commitment, the company has pledged up to $5 million in investments and ticket value by the end of 2022 toward programs dedicated to equality and the socioeconomic advancement of people of color.



About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the worlds largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com



Follow us on Twitter %40SixFlags



Like us on Facebook at facebook.com%2Fsixflags

