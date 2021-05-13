Logo
FOX Nation to Offer a Free One Year Subscription to All Active United States Military and Veterans for Special Memorial Day Themed Promotion Grateful Nation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

FOX Nation, FOX News Medias streaming platform, will offer a special promotion of one year of free access to all active United States military members and veterans as part of its Grateful Nation initiative in honor of Memorial Day. From May 24-31, any active member of the armed services or military veteran will be able to opt into the special offering and receive a one year free subscription to FOX Nation.

Beginning May 25th, FOX Nation will also showcase themed programming in tribute to members of the U.S. military. New programs include Hero Dogs, Americas Top Ranger, Modern Warriors & USA Ink,** all of which will spotlight uplifting stories of veterans and the heroism and selfless dedication they exemplify in their daily lives.

In making the announcement, FOX Nation President Jason Klarman said, We are honored to celebrate our service men and women by contributing in a small way to those who have sacrificed so much on behalf of our nation.

**See below for episodic descriptions of FOX Nations themed programming

  • Hero Dogs: In the series third season and narrated by anchor Shannon Bream, viewers will be introduced to the first-hand accounts of courageous canines who saved lives, both on the battlefield and the home front. (Available on Tuesday, May 25)
  • Americas Top Ranger: The three-part documentary series will follow elite U.S. warfighters as they compete in the 2021 "Best Ranger" competition. Through 70 miles of obstacles and 38 range events, two man Army Ranger "buddy teams" will compete for 62 hours non-stop while carrying 75 pounds on their backs. The event will take place over the course of three days and two nights and Nation will be there to follow all of the intensity. (Available on Thursday, May 27).
  • Modern Warriors: Military veteran and co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend Pete Hegseth will be joined by four friends and fellow veterans for a conversation to honor the brave Americans in uniform who sacrificed their lives so that we may live in freedom. Hegseth and his guests will also reflect on the unique challenges of this past year and how theyve impacted the military community. (Available on Friday, May 28)
  • USA Ink: Hosted by retired Marine Staff Sergeant Johnny Joey Jones, this five-episode series will examine the history of tattooing and its pervasive spread throughout American culture, spanning from the Ice Age to the more recent practice of soldiers marking themselves after battle. Jones will also go behind the scenes of the modern tattoo industry and explore where it may go in the future. (Available on Friday, May 28)

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service, designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience, as a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal viewers. Featuring thousands of hours of content, the OTT product includes daily short-form conservative opinion programming and lifestyle shows, as well as a history-oriented documentaries and investigative series, from a multitude of FOX News personalities, at a cost of $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year. FOX Nation is available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Web, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Comcast Xfinity platforms, Vizio SmartCast and Cox Contour platforms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005859/en/

