POSaBIT Appoints Matthew Fowler as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

POSaBIT Appoints Matthew Fowler as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT) (OTC: POSAF), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that Matthew Fowler has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of POSaBIT USA.



Matt brings over a decade of diverse finance and operating skills to POSaBIT, including financial management, accounting and controls expertise, and oversight of strategic alliances.



Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT, said, Matt brings to POSaBIT substantial financial experience and a demonstrated track record of successfully leading finance organizations and delivering business results at rapidly growing, innovative technology companies. We are excited to have an executive of his stature join our leadership team at such a momentous time in our growth and development.



As CFO, Matt will be responsible for oversight and management of finance, legal, human resources, and operations.



POSaBIT has tremendous momentum and a vision for the future of payment processing, said Fowler. I couldnt be more thrilled to join the POSaBIT team and help build out a first-class organization focused on providing cutting edge point of sale and payment processing technology for merchants and a great experience for consumers.



Matt, an accomplished accounting and finance leader, was most recently Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting at AuthenticID, where he directed the finance, accounting, and reporting of a rapidly growing fraud prevention and identity verification SaaS platform. Prior to that, Matt was Vice President of Finance and Reporting at Phytelligence, where he directed the accounting and reporting of a rapidly growing agriculture technology startup. Before that he was Director and Corporate Controller in charge of accounting and reporting for Rhapsody International Inc, a $175 million in annual revenue international streaming music company. Prior to that, Matt was a finance leader at numerous fast growing technology firms. He also co-founded and was CFO of Strata Partners, a boutique investment bank. Matt completed his undergraduate degree in economics at the University of Washington, and his MBA in Finance at Gonzaga University.



ABOUT POSABIT



POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBITs unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005833/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)