VERB Beats Guidance - Reports Strong SaaS Recurring Revenue Growth for First Quarter 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today reported financial and operating results for quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Management Commentary

Live stream ecommerce is coming to America its going to marginalize most other forms of online commerce - and with our verbLIVE technology and related software products, we intend to be at the forefront of this massive shift, said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. As I mentioned in our recent Letter to Shareholders in April, first quarter 2021 saw us sign the first of what we expect to be many new clients, each of which could generate $1 million in annual recurring revenue driven entirely by our verbLIVE products, as we now have many more in our sales pipeline. This year were seeing the average client and deal size increase dramatically, as our new products, coupled with increased awareness from solid marketing, allow us to target and attract larger businesses. Were also adding many more salespeople as we have a clearly defined and accelerated path to ROI per sales rep. Our improved product development processes and more rapid product delivery cycles, together with new anticipated cost savings coupled with expected new revenue catalysts, have allowed us to begin formulating a plan that we believe will reduce our burn, quarter over quarter, reduce our reliance on outside capital, and move toward cash flow positive status.

Among those revenue catalysts is the integration of our interactive video sales technology with Microsoft Outlook, a platform with over one billion users. Were nearing completion of a very successful public beta test for this exciting new product with commercial release expected in mid-June.

During the quarter, we also launched verbTEAMS, a self-onboarding sales tool with great content management and analytics capabilities for small businesses and solopreneurs, now bundled with verbLIVE built-in. Livestream selling has exploded in Asia, with leading influencers achieving record sales through their livestreams.

Fueling our expectations for revenue growth from our verbLIVE products, as well as demand from new and existing clients, is our new Attribution feature which we released today. Attribution adds an affiliate marketing technology to verbLIVE that allows anyone to receive credit for purchases made by their referrals to verbLIVE sessions hosted by others, which we expect will drive attendance and revenues exponentially. Its going to be an exciting year for VERB shareholders, added Mr. Cutaia.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Company Highlights

Total SaaS recurring revenue (a component of Total Digital revenue) was $1.5 million, up 38% year over year, and up 12% over fourth quarter 2020

SaaS recurring revenue as a percentage of Total Digital revenue was 81%, compared with 73% for the same period last year

Total Digital revenue of approx. $1.8 million, up 24% year over year and up 18% over fourth quarter 2020

Total combined revenue of approx. $2.5 million, up almost 21% over fourth quarter 2020

Added 16 new client contracts with a guaranteed base value of $900,000 and $424,000 in annual recurring revenue

Total user downloads now at 2.05M, up more than 47% over the 1.4M reported in same period last year and up from approximately 1.9M as of March 26, 2021

Well capitalized balance sheet following closing of $15.0 million gross proceeds registered direct offering in March 2021. Offering was for straight common shares priced at $1.60 per share with no warrants.

In January 2021, Social Selling News, a leading industry publication, ranked VERB first in its list of companies providing apps for direct selling industry by number of clients. Verb had almost double its closest competitor and now almost triple.

Launched several ESG initiatives through its Verb for Humanity division to help small businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic, including working with Olympic hopefuls to generate revenue so they may continue their Olympic aspirations, among many other things, as part of VERBs continuing and growing commitment to ESG initiatives

Research and development expenses were $2.9 million, compared with $1.3 million for the same period last year, with the increase attributed to the development of verbLIVE, VERBs new Attribution feature, as well as the Microsoft Outlook integration and the forthcoming new Marketplace platform

General and administrative expenses were $7.3 million, compared with $3.5 million from the same period last year, attributed to increases in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, labor-related costs to support growth, marketing expenses, professional services, as well as expenses related to an additional quarter of SoloFire operations following the acquisition

Cash totaled on the balance sheet totaled $12.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared with $1.8 million on December 31, 2020.

