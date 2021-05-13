Israel Corp. Reports Results for First Quarter of 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Israel Corp. Reports Results for First Quarter of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2021.

Selected Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2021:

$m

Q1/21

Q1/20

IC share in ICL profit

61

28

IC share in Bazan profit (loss)

18

(48)

Amortization of excess cost

(2)

(2)

Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter level

(22)

(19)

Tax income (expenses) of IC headquarters

-

(1)

Net Profit (Loss) to company's shareholders

55

(42)

Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level1

As of March 31, 2021, total financial liabilities1 were $1,493 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $451 million of which $8 are pledged deposits.

Net debt1 as of March 31, 2021 totaled $1,022 million. The net debt includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decrease the economic value of the financial liabilities in the amount of $20 million. As of December 31, 2020, the net debt1 was $1,016m.

Additional updates

Following the outbreak of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world and in Israel as well.

As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies. For more details see detailed financial report.

IC Total Assets, Net


$m

31/3/2021

Assets


ICL (~587m shares, market value2)

3,447

Bazan (~1,058m shares, market value2)

246

Total Assets

3,693

IC's Net Debt

1,022

Total Assets, net

2,671

About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, IC announced its updated strategy, IC plans to expand its portfolio through new investments in total amount of $350m-500m over the next few years. IC plans to focus mainly in the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to IC updated Strategy Presentation.

IC strives to generate return on our investment through active board participations and our operational and managerial expertise.

IC current core holdings include c.46% stake in ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL) and a c.33% stake in the Bazan Group (TASE: ORL). IC is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO.

For further information on IC, see IC's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see IC company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of IC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

1. Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.
2. As of March 31, 2021.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Idan Hizki
Senior Director, Business Development & Investor Relations
Tel.: +972 3 684 4500
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/israel-corp-reports-results-for-first-quarter-of-2021-301291167.html

SOURCE Israel Corporation Ltd.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)