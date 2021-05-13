New Bankers Life Annuity Product Offers Income and Flexibility During Retirement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Bankers Life Annuity Product Offers Income and Flexibility During Retirement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, announced today its new Guaranteed Lifetime Income Annuity Plus with Enhanced Benefit (GLIA Plus). The new product is a single-premium fixed indexed annuity with an enhanced benefit that helps consumers access their money for healthcare expenses in the event of a care-related need.

(PRNewsfoto/Bankers Life)

GLIA Plus offers consumers the opportunity to accumulate tax-deferred savings for retirement and create a stable, flexible retirement income solution that can guarantee income payments for life through lifetime income withdrawals. The annuity also offers clients the option to temporarily increase the income withdrawals for up to two years in the event of a qualified health crisis to help cover care-related or other expenses.

"According to a recent Center for a Secure Retirement study, nearly eight in 10 (79%) middle-income Boomers have no money set aside specifically for their long-term care needs," said Scott Goldberg, president of the consumer division at CNO Financial Group. "Helping our consumers protect their retirement savings and grow their nest egg is a top priority for us. Adding GLIA Plus to our portfolio is another tool in helping our customers prepare for both their future income and healthcare needs."

GLIA Plus product design details:

  • Principal safety and growth potential offers the simplicity of a traditional fixed annuity combined with the opportunity to earn interest linked in part to an external market index, all while protecting the annuity's principal against downside market risk.
  • Guaranteed lifetime income option offers predictable, dependable income payments for life and customers can know exactly how much yearly income they will receive for as long as they live.
  • Flexibility and control of money offers the ability to stop and restart lifetime income withdrawals as customers' needs change and provides the option to access annuity funds in times of financial uncertainty.
  • Enhanced benefit offers the option to receive a temporary increase to the income withdrawals if eligibility conditions are met, which include being certified by a licensed health care professional as being unable to perform two or more Activities of Daily Living (ADLs) or as having a severe cognitive impairment.

GLIA Plus complements Bankers Life current fixed indexed annuity products, including the Security Builder Indexed Annuity, the Premium Bonus Indexed Annuity (PBIA), the Guaranteed Lifetime Income Annuity (GLIA) and the GrowthPoint Indexed Annuity. Bankers Life also offers various insurance and retirement solutions including Medicare Supplement insurance, life insurance, long-term care insurance and supplemental health insurance, as well as investment solutions offered through Bankers Life Securities, Inc. and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc.

GLIA Plus is available in 49 states, excluding New York, through Bankers Life exclusive insurance agents. Payout may be subject to withdrawal charges, which can vary by state. GLIA Plus is not long-term care insurance. To learn more about this and other products offered by Bankers Life, visit BankersLife.com.

About Bankers Life
Bankers Life focuses on the insurance needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 5,000 exclusive agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life Securities General Agency, Inc., (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA).

Securities and variable annuities offered through Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member, FINRA/SIPC (dba BL Securities Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bankers-life-annuity-product-offers-income-and-flexibility-during-retirement-301291094.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)