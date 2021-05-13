Partner Communications Reports Management Changes

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that following the appointment on May 12, 2021, of Mr. Avi Zvi as new CEO at the Company, Mr. Yuval Keinan, Deputy CEO of the Company, submitted his resignation to the Board of Directors. He has been with the Company five and a half years.

In addition, upon the change of CEO, VP Marketing & Customer Service Division and VP Human Resources & Administration have also informed the Company of their intention to resign after 4 and 11 years of service, respectively.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

