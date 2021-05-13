Nelson Peltz's Firm Takes a Chunk Out of Procter & Gamble Stake

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nelson Peltz's Firm Takes a Chunk Out of Procter & Gamble Stake

Sale marks the largest cut this year in the holding

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Trian Fund Management has revealed the largest reduction this year in its Procter & Gamble Co. (

PG, Financial) holding according to GuruFocus' Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Trian Fund Management was established in 2005 by co-founding partners

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio), Peter William May and Edward Patrick Garden and is currently based out of New York City. The company utilizes a fundamental analysis to make its investment decisions in various public equity and alternative investment markets on a global scale, focusing on locating undervalued stocks.

On May 6, the firm cut its Procter & Gamble (

PG, Financial) holding by 34.81% with the sale of 3.09 million shares. The sale was the largest to occur since the second quarter of 2020 and marks the sixth quarter in a row that shares were sold. On the day of the transaction, the shares traded at an average price of $134.55. The sale had a -6.16% impact on the equity portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 38.54%.

1392870229842898944.png

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $70 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the company's consolidated total, with around one-third coming from emerging markets.

As of May 13, the stock was trading at $135.37 per share with a market cap of $335.87 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a fair value rating.

1392871623941468160.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 2 out of 10. There are currently no severe warning signs issued for the company. The company's strong profitability rank is boosted by operating and net margins that outdo over 90% of competitors and the return on invested capital has consistently supported the weighted average cost of capital over the last decade.

1392882850558160896.png

Other top gurus invested in Procter & Gamble include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) and Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio).

1392884555530153984.png

Portfolio overview

At the end of the fourth quarter, the firm's portfolio contained eight stocks with no new holdings. It was valued at $6.76 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 3%. Top holdings at the end of the quarter were Sysco Corp. (

SYY, Financial), Procter & Gamble, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, Financial), Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ, Financial) and Invesco Ltd. (IVZ, Financial).

1392886720512438272.png

By weight, the top three sectors represented are consumer defensive (53.46%), financial services (17.35%) and communication services (15.40%).

1392887155537260544.png

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)