OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. Buys Targa Resources Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells Lowe's Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF

Investment company OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Targa Resources Corp, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Qualcomm Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OmniStar Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,507 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 24,940 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 32,052 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.67% iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 8,674 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.69% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 5,682 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.44%

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 16,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.847000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $188.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 54.49%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 85.57%. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.16%. OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. still held 3,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 61.44%. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $335.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. still held 5,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 51.69%. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.678500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. still held 8,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.36%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $410.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. still held 8,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 68.12%. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $429.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. still held 2,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 57.31%. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. still held 10,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.