Resources Management Corp Buys U.S. Bancorp, Qorvo Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, PPL Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

- New Purchases: USBPA.PFD, NXPI, DCOM, ARKK, STNE, AMD, SLF, CIBR, DNMR, AI, LEV, CCIV, FPR, AUPH, YTEN, VOD, ONB, INSG, NOK, LHCG, ADRNY, IFNNY, FCEL, CHS, ADSK, AMX, LNT,
- Added Positions: QRVO, TMUS, COST, NVDA, CRM, SIVB, RMD, CRWD, WMT, NKE, AVGO, OMC, XYL, LULU, BLK, XPO, PFF, TMO, ITRI, ZTS, DLR, TSCO, AMZN, VFC, NFLX, UPS, GE, MMM, SBUX, VIG, FB, CVS, CVX, SRC, XLE, VWO, IJH, DOW, TTD, PYPL, BX, SPLK, TSLA, DG, VLO, SMG, GUT, FSLR, QCOM, ATVI, ARE, AMGN, BDX, CBRL, CMCSA, EOG, XOM, PEAK, TT, LMT, ICE, MFC, PLUG, AGR, NYCB, STLPA.PFD, WTRG, NSC, IGV, AEP, HLI, APD, VO, ADBE, XBI, SWK, SQ, SCEPJ.PFD, BSX, MS, FIS, MDT, PANW, CAG, COO, WM, LYB, FDX, GSK, DFS,
- Reduced Positions: T, INTC, AAPL, MSFT, GILD, PFE, IBM, PPL, BNS, LEG, ACN, VEA, BMY, VWDRY, KMB, LOW, VTRS, WFC, VZ, KO, CSCO, V, ORLY, BCE, BRK.B, VOO, FTV, CARR, VNT, VAW, SPY, EEM, EFA, WBS, DUK, DD, D, UGI, STZ, XLRE, WEC, ZBRA, MA, AWK, XLP, XLK, XLY, XLF, PM, KDP, VT, LEA, ALLE, VNQ, OTIS, SPLV, IBB, ITOT, JPIN, BA, LLY, EIX, DTE, COP, CI, CNC, CSX, CBRE, GD, BIIB, B, AVY, MO, ALL, ALXN, AFL, ODFL, TGT, TRV, SNA, SAL, RDS.A, ROST, PBCT, PKG, UNP, ES, MET, MMC, MDLZ, KEY, ISRG, IPG,
- Sold Out: PRU, HSBCPA.PFD, CPB, RDWR, TROW, DNP, JPS, BMLPG.PFD, PNCPP.PFD, WDAY, GTXMQ, EZU, SDY, VSS, XLU,
For the details of RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resources+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,212 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,329 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 146,573 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 266,483 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 77,901 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $894 and $965.99, with an estimated average price of $933.01. The stock is now traded at around $931.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $98.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Resources Management Corp initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 821.27%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $166.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 224.01%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $543.629300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 220.23%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $551.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $195.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53.Sold Out: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBCPA.PFD)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $25.12.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22.Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.42.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:
1. RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying