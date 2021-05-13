Logo
Resources Management Corp Buys U.S. Bancorp, Qorvo Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, PPL Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resources Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Qorvo Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, NVIDIA Corp, sells AT&T Inc, PPL Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resources Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Resources Management Corp owns 490 stocks with a total value of $660 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resources+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RESOURCES MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,212 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,329 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 146,573 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 266,483 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 77,901 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USBPA.PFD)

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $894 and $965.99, with an estimated average price of $933.01. The stock is now traded at around $931.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $98.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Resources Management Corp initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 821.27%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $166.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 224.01%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 76.66%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $543.629300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 220.23%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $551.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $195.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Resources Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $211.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53.

Sold Out: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBCPA.PFD)

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $25.12.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Resources Management Corp sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.



