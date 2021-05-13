CDAM (UK) Ltd Buys IHS Markit, Sells Athene Holding

New Purchases: INFO,

INFO, Added Positions: OTEX, QLYS, CIGI, UPLD,

OTEX, QLYS, CIGI, UPLD, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, LGIH, PFPT, ANTM, DAVA, WDC,

GOOGL, LGIH, PFPT, ANTM, DAVA, WDC, Sold Out: ATH,

Investment company CDAM (UK) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, sells Athene Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CDAM (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, CDAM (UK) Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $722 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CDAM (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cdam+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 1,615,705 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 474,364 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.43% Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 1,482,128 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35% Endava PLC (DAVA) - 820,255 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 191,274 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%

CDAM (UK) Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 485,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CDAM (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41.