Bessemer Securities Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, The Cooper Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Green Plains Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Bessemer Securities Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, The Cooper Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, CDW Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Green Plains Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bessemer Securities Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,841 shares, 27.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,164 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,804 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,910 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,685 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.05%

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $386.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 5,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 7,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $235.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $203.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $389.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $242.635300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 39,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.882500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 60,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2254.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 54.89%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3152.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Green Plains Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.