Bessemer Securities Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, The Cooper Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Green Plains Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bessemer Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, The Cooper Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, CDW Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Green Plains Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bessemer Securities Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bessemer+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,841 shares, 27.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,164 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.74%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,804 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.01%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,910 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.94%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,685 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.05%
New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $386.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 5,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 7,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $235.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $203.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $389.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $242.635300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 39,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.882500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 60,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2254.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 54.89%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3152.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Green Plains Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.



Author's Avatar

insider