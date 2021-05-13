Theleme Partners LLP Buys Analog Devices Inc, Comcast Corp, AutoZone Inc, Sells General Electric Co, United Rentals Inc, American Express Co

New Purchases: ADI, INFY,

London, X0, based Investment company Theleme Partners LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Analog Devices Inc, Comcast Corp, AutoZone Inc, ICICI Bank, Infosys, sells General Electric Co, United Rentals Inc, American Express Co, Lennar Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Theleme Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Theleme Partners LLP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 6,302,056 shares, 27.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.93% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,627,847 shares, 25.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 2,176,245 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.99% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 134,959 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.16% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 2,022,000 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.35%

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 1,148,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 83,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Theleme Partners LLP added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 3,054,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Theleme Partners LLP added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1537.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 134,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Theleme Partners LLP added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,607,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95.