Triple Frond Partners LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc

- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 317,529 shares, 24.30% of the total portfolio.
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 373,828 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,120 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 454,500 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 114,274 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio.
Triple Frond Partners LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $304.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 149,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Triple Frond Partners LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $205.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.
