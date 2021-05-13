Triple Frond Partners LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc

New Purchases: FB, BABA,

FB, BABA, Reduced Positions: LBRDK, V,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Triple Frond Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triple Frond Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Triple Frond Partners LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $806 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Triple Frond Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triple+frond+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 317,529 shares, 24.30% of the total portfolio. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 373,828 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,120 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 454,500 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 114,274 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio.

Triple Frond Partners LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $304.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 149,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Triple Frond Partners LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $205.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.