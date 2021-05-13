LS Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: LUMN, NXPI, XLE, STAA, SLG, NBIX, GME, BCEI, BCEI, AIRC, SSTK, TRIP, SFBS, TBK, WD, VIG, CIT, TTEC, VRTS, WD5A, CELH, AVAV, WDFC, X, UCTT, AAON, ONTO, PATK, OLN, DIOD, DKS, FIX, COHR, XEC, AX, ADS,

EMR, ROP, IBM, WST, SHW, NEE, VWO, BSV, GS, VNQ, GLD, USMV, TSLA, PEG, VOO, CLF, CPRI, APH, EEM, BRKS, YETI, BLDR, UPS, FFIV, IFF, Reduced Positions: CARR, OTIS, AAPL, RTX, TER, ALB, ABT, COST, DHR, EOG, TGT, JNJ, LOW, MDT, VZ, V, ABBV, GOOG, SPY, AMZN, BMY, CLX, KO, CMCSA, LLY, EXPD, XOM, PEP, LIN, PG, WMT, IVE, AOS, ADM, BDX, CL, MCD, TMO, ATVI, AMGN, BIO, BF.B, CAT, CERN, CVX, EA, EFX, GRMN, GD, GOOGL, HRL, KMB, MKC, MRK, MSFT, PKI, QCOM, PM, CHTR, ENPH, IJR, MMM, CB, T, AFL, A, AKAM, AEP, AON, AJG, ATO, BLL, BAX, BRK.B, CHRW, CVS, CPB, CHD, CAG, COO, ECL, EXR, FAST, GIS, GILD, MNST, IEX, ICE, SJM, JNPR, K, MDLZ, KR, MMC, MTD, VTRS, NKE, PCAR, PFE, PGR, PSA, ROL, STE, TSCO, TYL, WBA, WM, WAT, EBAY, BR, VRSK, DG, PNR, ZTS, LNT, ADP, CMS, CAH, CINF, CTAS, DOV, EQIX, ESS, FRT, BEN, GPC, HSY, ITW, INTC, JPM, JKHY, MPWR, NVDA, NFLX, NOC, NUE, PBCT, RSG, SYY, TROW, TXN, TRMB, UNP, VFC, VRSN, GWW, DIS, WLTW, XEL, MA, GNRC, PYPL, VEA, VLUE, ACN, APD, MO, BAC, BLK, CSCO, HD, HON, LEG, SPGI, OXY, PPG, CRM, SWK, UNH, AVGO, AMCR, IWM, MTUM, QUAL, PLD, ABMD, ADBE, AAP, AMD, ALXN, ALGN, Y, AMED, AEE, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, ATR, WTRG, ARWR, ADSK, AVB, TFC, BK, BIIB, BA, BWA, SAM, BSX, BRO, BC, CBRE, VIAC, CDNS, CPT, COF, CSL, CNC, FIS, CRL, CHE, CME, CHDN, CI, C, CGNX, CTSH, CMA, DXC, COP, STZ, CPRT, INGR, CREE, CCI, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DAR, DVA, DECK, DE, DXCM, D, DD, DUK, EWBC, ETN, EW, EQR, EL, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, FDS, FICO, FDX, FITB, FHN, F, FCX, IT, GE, GNTX, GPN, GGG, HAE, LHX, HIG, WELL, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IIVI, IDXX, ILMN, TT, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, JBL, J, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LH, LECO, LNC, LAD, LMT, MTB, MKSI, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, MIDD, MHK, MOH, TAP, MCO, NDAQ, NTAP, NYT, NEM, NDSN, NSC, ES, ORLY, ORI, OHI, OKE, PNC, PTC, PH, PAYX, PVH, PII, BKNG, PFG, PB, PRU, RPM, RJF, O, REGN, RF, RMD, WRK, ROK, ROST, RGLD, SEIC, SIVB, SLB, SMG, STX, SEE, SLAB, SPG, SWKS, SON, SO, LUV, LSI, TRV, SBUX, STLD, SYK, SNPS, TJX, TTWO, AXON, TECH, TFX, TXT, GL, TTC, TREX, UGI, USB, URI, OLED, UHS, UNM, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VMC, ANTM, WDC, WY, WMB, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, L, TDG, HBI, TMUS, DAL, ACM, JAZZ, TEL, MASI, ULTA, MSCI, RGA, FTNT, LEA, FAF, LYB, COR, GM, FRC, KMI, HCA, MOS, MPC, XYL, APTV, POST, PSX, FB, NOW, FIVE, CONE, CDW, TWTR, HLT, GRUB, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CFG, KEYS, PRAH, QRVO, SEDG, ETSY, CABO, BLD, RUN, LITE, HWM, CDAY, BJ, DOW, CTVA, IAA, VYMI, AGCO, AYI, AEIS, AMG, ARE, ALL, HES, ACC, ARW, AIZ, AN, AZO, AVY, BBY, BIG, CACI, CCMP, KMX, CCL, SCHW, CIEN, CRUS, CTXS, CBSH, NNN, CYH, CNX, CORT, GLW, CUZ, CFR, DTE, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, EXP, EGP, DISH, EIX, EME, ETR, EQT, RE, FNB, FMC, FCN, CLGX, FFIN, FR, FE, FLO, FL, FORM, GPS, GNW, GBCI, HALO, THG, HOG, HE, PEAK, EHC, HELE, HSIC, HIBB, HRC, HST, ITT, IDA, INCY, IART, SNEX, JCOM, JBLU, JLL, KRC, KNX, KSS, LHCG, LRCX, LAMR, LSTR, LEN, LII, JEF, LFUS, LPX, MDU, MTG, MANH, MAN, HZO, MAT, MMS, MED, MRCY, VIVO, MMSI, MTH, MSTR, MAA, MSA, MS, MSI, NATI, NEOG, NYCB, NTRS, OGE, ODFL, OMCL, OMC, ASGN, OSK, PPL, PNFP, PNW, PXD, PHM, KWR, DGX, QDEL, RBC, RS, RNR, RGEN, RCL, RDS.A, SBAC, POOL, SAIA, SLM, XPO, SNBR, SRE, SCI, SBNY, SSD, SLP, SKX, JOE, STMP, STT, SRCL, SF, NLOK, SNV, TCF, TPX, TTEK, TXRH, INVA, THO, TKR, TOL, TSN, UAL, UBSI, UTHR, VLY, VAR, VICR, WAB, WSO, WBS, WFC, EVRG, WHR, WSM, WEC, WWD, WEX, XRX, ZION, ZYXI, IRBT, CMG, CROX, VG, GTLS, EVR, DEI, OC, EBS, KBR, FSLR, GLUU, IBKR, TTGT, BGS, AWK, ENSG, DISCK, LOPE, PRI, SPSC, RCM, KKR, GDOT, FLT, PCRX, HII, ACHC, VAC, REGI, COOP, QLYS, RH, IQV, COTY, NWS, NWSA, REXR, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, BRX, ESNT, LGIH, IBP, PCTY, SABR, CCS, TRUP, HQY, CDK, BSIG, AVNS, CHRS, SYNH, STOR, VSTO, WING, ALRM, KHC, OLLI, PEN, HPE, FTV, KNSL, MEDP, FLGT, IIPR, PK, AM, IR, JHG, SAFE, BHF, SAIL, WH, ARLO, ETRN, FOXA, FOX, CNXC, IWN, IWO, MDY, QQQ, SDY,

Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company LS Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Albemarle Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LS Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, LS Investment Advisors, LLC owns 810 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 770,208 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,462 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,863 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 116,386 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Visa Inc (V) - 159,837 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.842300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 63.65%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 146,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 208.94%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $434.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 103.40%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 176.15%. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $326.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 58.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 57.19%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $357.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.