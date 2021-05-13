LS Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LS Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bloomfield Hills, MI, based Investment company LS Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Emerson Electric Co, Roper Technologies Inc, International Business Machines Corp, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Albemarle Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LS Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, LS Investment Advisors, LLC owns 810 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LS Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ls+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LS Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 770,208 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 195,462 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,863 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 116,386 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 159,837 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.842300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 63.65%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 146,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 208.94%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $434.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 103.40%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 176.15%. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $326.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 58.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 57.19%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $357.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.

Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

LS Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of LS Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. LS Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LS Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LS Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LS Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider