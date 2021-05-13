Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Moody's Corporation, CME Group Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Moody's Corporation, CME Group Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Troy Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Moody's Corporation, CME Group Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Intuit Inc, sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Troy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 37 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Troy Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/troy+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Troy Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,870,649 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 265,810 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 2,536,411 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 775.65%
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 4,612,784 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,597,643 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $328.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 216,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 775.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.039900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 2,536,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 199.12%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 332,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 1847.10%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $112.15, with an estimated average price of $106.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 267,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $304.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 134,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 82,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $112.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 221,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $1010 and $1267.52, with an estimated average price of $1118.95.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Troy Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Troy Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Troy Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Troy Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Troy Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider