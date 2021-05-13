Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Moody's Corporation, CME Group Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co

New Purchases: MCO,

MCO, Added Positions: VZ, CME, FNV, TRI, INTU, FB, FISV, AXP, ADP, MA, BDX, BKNG, HSY, FAST, ACN, MCD,

VZ, CME, FNV, TRI, INTU, FB, FISV, AXP, ADP, MA, BDX, BKNG, HSY, FAST, ACN, MCD, Reduced Positions: V, PG, PAYX, CL, PYPL, BRK.A, JNJ, CSCO, CLX, KO, PEP,

V, PG, PAYX, CL, PYPL, BRK.A, JNJ, CSCO, CLX, KO, PEP, Sold Out: WU, PFE, DIS, WTM, XOM, WFC, BRK.B, VTRS,

London, X0, based Investment company Troy Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Moody's Corporation, CME Group Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, Intuit Inc, sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Troy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 37 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Troy Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/troy+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,870,649 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 265,810 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 2,536,411 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 775.65% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 4,612,784 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,597,643 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%

Troy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $328.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 216,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 775.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.039900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.04%. The holding were 2,536,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 199.12%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $216.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 332,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 1847.10%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $112.15, with an estimated average price of $106.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 267,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $304.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 134,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $399.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 82,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Troy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $112.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 221,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $23.55.

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $1010 and $1267.52, with an estimated average price of $1118.95.

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Troy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.