Thames Capital Management Llc Buys Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, Expedia Group Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, TransDigm Group Inc

New Purchases: SOXL, EXPE, MGM, CTRN, MP, WDC, SI, IGT, XRT, MTZ, BKNG, LRCX,

SOXL, EXPE, MGM, CTRN, MP, WDC, SI, IGT, XRT, MTZ, BKNG, LRCX, Added Positions: MU, CAT, ROST, HLT, CSX, BYD, CZR, H, LYFT, VRT, WH,

MU, CAT, ROST, HLT, CSX, BYD, CZR, H, LYFT, VRT, WH, Reduced Positions: TPR, BA,

TPR, BA, Sold Out: KO, COST, TDG, DXC, SKLZ, BBBY, OLED, SPGI, TJX, JWS,

Investment company Thames Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, Expedia Group Inc, MGM Resorts International, Citi Trends Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Tapestry Inc, DXC Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thames Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Thames Capital Management Llc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thames+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,822 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,009 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 49,200 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 69,782 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 28,964 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 329,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $165.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 58,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 238,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18. The stock is now traded at around $91.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $23.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 131,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 58,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 138.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 112,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 97.85%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 46,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 162.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 68,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 77.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 92,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 64.83%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 91,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 130.21%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 94,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.