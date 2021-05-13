Thames Capital Management Llc Buys Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, Expedia Group Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, TransDigm Group Inc

- New Purchases: SOXL, EXPE, MGM, CTRN, MP, WDC, SI, IGT, XRT, MTZ, BKNG, LRCX,
- Added Positions: MU, CAT, ROST, HLT, CSX, BYD, CZR, H, LYFT, VRT, WH,
- Reduced Positions: TPR, BA,
- Sold Out: KO, COST, TDG, DXC, SKLZ, BBBY, OLED, SPGI, TJX, JWS,
For the details of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thames+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,822 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,009 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 49,200 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 69,782 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 28,964 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 329,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $165.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 58,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 238,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.06 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $71.18. The stock is now traded at around $91.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 73,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $23.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 131,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 58,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 138.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $77.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 112,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 97.85%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $239.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 46,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 162.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 68,723 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 77.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 92,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 64.83%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 91,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 130.21%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 94,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.Sold Out: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DXC Technology Co. The sale prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying